2027 Hyundai Tucson tech specs revealed; set to get hybrid powertrain

South Korean automaker Hyundai has revealed technical specs of the upcoming 2027 Tucson in South Korea, ahead of the SUV’s South Korean launch in October 2026. The new-generation model is larger than its predecessor and gets an updated suspension, improved aerodynamics, two powertrain options and new safety features. However, the company has not yet confirmed whether the fifth-generation Hyundai Tucson will be introduced in India.

2027 Hyundai Tucson: Powertrains

The new-generation Tucson will be offered with two powertrains: a 1.6L four-cylinder turbocharged engine producing 193 hp and 265 Nm, paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Notably, the new engine produces 13 hp more than the engine powering the outgoing Tucson.

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The other engine option is the same 1.6L turbo-petrol engine, equipped with Hyundai’s next-generation hybrid system. The combined output stands at 245 hp, while Hyundai claims a fuel efficiency figure of 17.4 kmpl. The hybrid powertrain-equipped Tucson is expected to feature an ‘Inertial Driving Guidance’ system, which prompts the driver to lift off the accelerator at appropriate moments to improve fuel efficiency.

2027 Hyundai Tucson: Bigger and Wider

The upcoming 2027 Hyundai Tucson has grown in length, width and wheelbase compared to the outgoing model. The company claims that the upcoming Tucson is 60 mm longer as well as 40 mm wider than the previous iteration. Not only that, but the wheelbase of the upcoming Hyundai Tucson has also been extended by 30 mm. The South Korean automaker states that rear-seat headroom has increased by 29 mm to 1,031 mm, while the rear doors can open to 83 degrees, compared to 73 degrees in the previous-generation Tucson, making ingress and egress easier.

2027 Hyundai Tucson: Suspension and Chassis

Hyundai has reinforced the mounting points for the front suspension, while the underbody structure supporting the rear suspension has also been strengthened. In addition, the SUV features a new suspension valve, with the overall setup tuned to better control body movements and absorb road shocks. The company highlighted that despite the larger dimensions of the 2027 Tucson, it has not resulted in increased body roll, even during high-speed cornering.

The hybrid version also gets an E-Traction function that uses its electric drive motor to help reduce body movement. Moreover, the company has revised the engine mounts and added more sound insulation to the dashboard. The doors also use thicker glass, which is expected to reduce engine, wind and road noise inside the cabin.

2027 Hyundai Tucson: Safety

The 2027 Hyundai Tucson will feature nine airbags as standard, while the SUV will feature navigation-based adaptive cruise control along with front and rear collision-avoidance assist. Another notable addition is a memory-based reverse assist function. According to Hyundai, the system can automatically steer the SUV while reversing by retracing a previously travelled path.

Interestingly, the SUV gets a ‘Ground View’ function, which displays the surface underneath the vehicle on the infotainment screen. On the connectivity front, the new Tucson gets Hyundai’s Pleos Connect infotainment system with integrated Gleo AI. It also supports third-party applications through the Pleos App Market.

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2027 Hyundai Tucson: Interior

The 2027 Hyundai Tucson features a redesigned cabin with a floating-style dashboard and a D-cut steering wheel. It gets a slim digital instrument display, while the central infotainment touchscreen will be available in either 12.9-inch or 17-inch. Hyundai will offer the SUV with four single-tone and three dual-tone interior themes. The available combinations include Mud Grey and Dove Grey, Black and Sand Beige, and Black with Inlay Soil Brown. Lastly, the 2027 Tucson will be available in eight exterior colour options, five of which are new, including Serenity White Pearl, Driftwood Grey Matte, Driftwood Grey Metallic, Redrock Orange Matte and Goyo Copper Pearl.

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