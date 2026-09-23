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5 things that are completely new to the 2026 Mahindra Thar OG

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 23 Sept 2026, 19:18 pm
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Mahindra Thar OG starts at 10.32 lakh, bringing a stiffer chassis, revised suspension, electric steering, refreshed styling, upgraded interiors, enhanced safety features and new variants to the lifestyle SUV

2026 Mahindra Thar OG
5 things that are completely new to the 2026 Mahindra Thar OG
2026 Mahindra Thar OG
5 things that are completely new to the 2026 Mahindra Thar OG
Mahindra Thar OG
EMI starting at just
₹13,500/ month
Check Eligibility

The second-generation Mahindra Thar, launched in 2020, has become one of India’s most popular lifestyle SUVs. For 2026, Mahindra has given it a comprehensive update with the new Thar OG. Prices start at 10.32 lakh (ex-showroom). Here are five major changes that set the 2026 Mahindra Thar OG apart.

Mahindra Thar OG: Revised Chassis and Suspension

One of the biggest changes to the Thar OG is its new, stiffer M_GLYDE 4G chassis. The updated platform is designed to improve structural rigidity, which should translate into better handling both on the highway and off the beaten path.

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Mahindra has also introduced a new Pentalink rear suspension setup. It is aimed at improving stability during high-speed cornering while retaining the SUV’s off-road ability. Ride comfort has also been addressed with DaVinci frequency-dependent damping technology, which adjusts the suspension response depending on the frequency of wheel movement.

Mahindra Thar OG: Electric Power Steering

The Thar OG moves away from the previous hydraulic power steering system in favour of electric power steering. The change is expected to make the SUV easier to manoeuver, particularly in everyday driving conditions. Four-wheel-drive variants also get an electronic locking differential, which helps transfer power when one or more wheels lose traction. The system is complemented by dedicated terrain modes for mud, sand and snow.

Mahindra Thar OG: Updated Exterior Design

The Thar OG retains the familiar boxy silhouette. However, Mahindra has made several changes to its exterior. The three-door SUV gets a redesigned grille, round LED headlamps with C-shaped daytime running lights and cornering LED fog lamps. The front and rear bumpers have also been updated, while a wider track gives the SUV a more planted stance. Higher variants additionally get new 19-inch alloy wheels.

Also Read : Limited-run Mercedes-AMG G 63 Offroad Pro launched in India at 3.80 crore

Mahindra Thar OG: Revamped Interior

The cabin of the Thar OG has received a more substantial overhaul, particularly on the higher variants. Features include embossed leatherette seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and a new rear centre armrest with integrated cupholders.

The SUV also gets a larger touchscreen infotainment system, a colour MID, wireless smartphone charging and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Safety has also been upgraded, with six airbags offered as standard across the range along with all-wheel disc brakes. Higher variants can also be equipped with a tyre pressure monitoring system and a rear parking camera, with the latter available on the top-spec ZXT variant.

Mahindra Thar OG: New Variants

Prices for the Mahindra Thar OG start at 10.32 lakh for the base AXT variant, while the LXT is priced from 12.99 lakh. The top-spec ZXT range starts at 13.99 lakh and goes up to 18.99 lakh, depending on the engine and transmission combination.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 23 Sept 2026, 19:18 pm IST
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