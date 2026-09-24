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Planning to buy Mahindra Thar OG? Variant-wise features explained

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 24 Sept 2026, 12:45 pm
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Mahindra Thar OG is the updated version of the mighty Mahindra Thar, which is considered as one of the bestselling lifestyle SUV with serious off-roading capabilities.

2026 Mahindra Thar OG Image
Mahindra Thar OG is the updated version of the mighty Mahindra Thar, which is considered one of the best-selling lifestyle SUVs with serious off-roading capabilities.
2026 Mahindra Thar OG Image
Mahindra Thar OG is the updated version of the mighty Mahindra Thar, which is considered one of the best-selling lifestyle SUVs with serious off-roading capabilities.
Mahindra Thar OG
EMI starting at just
₹13,500/ month
Check Eligibility

Mahindra has now updated the Mahindra Thar OG in India, which is the updated version of the mighty Mahindra Thar. It came soon after the Scorpio N facelift. The Mahindra Thar OG comes with strong off-road credentials, butch styling, and a rugged nature, for which the Thar has been known. The updated SUV comes with a style upgrade, as well as revised features.

Mahindra Thar OG is available in three variants: AXT, LXT and ZXT. It is priced between 10.32 lakh and 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is available with three different engine options, including the 1.5-litre diesel, 2.0-litre turbo-petrol, and a 2.2-litre diesel motor. Transmission options include both a manual and automatic gearbox, while the Thar OG comes with both 4x2 and 4x4 drivetrain layouts.

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If you have been planning to buy the Mahindra Thar OG, here is a quick and comprehensive explainer on the variant-wise features the SUV offers.

Mahindra Thar OG: Variant-wise features

Mahindra Thar OG is available in three major grades: AXT, LXT, and ZXT. Below is the table for a better understanding of which variant offers which features.

Mahindra Thar OG: Variant-wise feature list
FeatureAXTLXTZXT
ExteriorHeadlampsHalogenHalogenLED
LED DRLsNoNoYes
LED fog lampsNoNoWith cornering lamps
Silver bumper accentsNoYesYes
Wheel arch claddingYesYesYes
Side stepSteelMouldedMoulded
Wheels16-inch steel18-inch diamond-cut alloys19-inch diamond-cut alloys
LED TaillampsYesYesYes
Fender-mounted radio antennaNoYesYes
InteriorSeat upholsteryVinylFabricLeatherette
Leatherette steering wheel wrapNoNoYes
Tilt-adjustable steering wheelNoYesYes
Instrument ClusterAnalogue with monochrome MIDAnalogue with coloured MIDAnalogue with coloured MID
Height-adjustable driver seatYesYesYes
50:50 split-folding rear seatsYesYesYes
Rear AC ventsYesYesYes
Dead pedalNoAT onlyAT only
Second row side armrest with cup holderYesYesYes
InfotainmentTouchscreen Infotainment systemNo10.25-inch10.25-inch
Android AutoNoWireless)Wireless
Apple CarPlayNoWiredWired
6-speaker sound systemNoYesYes
Steering-mounted controlsNoYesYes
Comfort & ConvenienceCruise controlNoYesYes
Passive keyless entryYesYesYes
Climate controlManual with dialsManual with electronic switchesManual with electronic switches
Front USB charging portsNoType-C x 1, Type-A x 1Type-C x 1, Type-A x 1
Rear USB charging portsType-C x 1Type-C x 1Type-C x 1
Push-button start/stopYesYesYes
Wireless phone chargerNoNoYes
Follow-me-home headlamp functionNoYesYes
Power-adjustable ORVMsNoYesYes
Power windowsYesWith one-touch up/down for driverWith one-touch up/down for driver
Drive modesNoZip, ZoomZip, Zoom
Terrain modesNoSand, Snow, MudSand, Snow, Mud
SafetyAirbags226
All-wheel disc brakesNoNoYes
Electronic stability program (ESP)YesYesYes
Roll-over mitigationYesYesYes
Hill hold assist (HHA)YesYesYes
Hill descent control (HDC)YesYesYes
Parking sensorsRearRearFront and rear
Parking cameraNoNoRear view
Rear wiper and washerNoYesYes
Rear defoggerYesYesYes
ISOFIX child seat anchorsYesYesYes

The Mahindra Thar OG comes with a well-spread feature list. The base variant AXT continues to be the blank canvas for hardcore off-roaders and buyers who prefer to extensive personalisation and modification. The LXT variant offers a good value proposition for buyers, while the new ZXT trim is the fully packed variant.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 24 Sept 2026, 12:45 pm IST
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