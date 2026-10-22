Mahindra Bolero Bold edition introduced with Bronze alloys and interior accents

Indian automaker Mahindra has introduced the Bolero Bold Edition, featuring an accessory package that adds cosmetic enhancements to the exterior and interior. The special edition gets bronze-themed detailing, along with a rear-view camera as an additional feature. However, there are no mechanical changes to the SUV.

Mahindra has introduced the Bolero Bold Edition with bronze exterior accents, leatherette seats and a rear-view camera. It retains the existing diesel engine and mechanical specifications

The standard Mahindra Bolero lineup is priced between ₹8.57 lakh for the entry-level B4 and ₹9.99 lakh for the top-spec B8 (ex-showroom). The B6 is priced at ₹9.37 lakh, while the B6(O) costs ₹9.69 lakh. Mahindra has not yet announced the price of the Bold Edition accessory package.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Mahindra Bolero ₹8.49 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹20,400/ month Check Eligibility Mahindra Bolero Neo ₹9.06 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹20,200/ month Check Eligibility Kia Carens ₹11.02 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹14,500/ month Check Eligibility UPCOMING Mahindra New Bolero ₹10 Lakhs - 12 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹13,100/ month Check Eligibility Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus ₹11.39 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹14,900/ month Check Eligibility Tata Curvv ₹10 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹13,100/ month Check Eligibility

Mahindra Bolero Bold Edition: Engine and Performance

The Mahindra Bolero is powered by a 1.5L mHawk75 three-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine that produces 76 PS of peak power at 3,600 rpm and 210 Nm of peak torque between 1,600 rpm and 2,200 rpm, paired with a five-speed manual gearbox that sends power to the rear wheels. The Mahindra Bolero Bronze Edition is equipped with the same engine, with no mechanical changes.

Mahindra Bolero Bold Edition: Design and Dimensions

The Bold Edition distinguishes itself from the standard SUV through bronze-inspired exterior accents, including detailing on the front fascia and bronze-finished alloy wheels, additional body cladding along the sides, and roof rails as part of the accessory package, among others.

Despite these additions, the Bolero retains its familiar boxy silhouette, upright stance and rugged styling. The SUV measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,745 mm in width and 1,880 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,680 mm.

Also Read : Mahindra confident of selling 11,000 electric cars monthly, sees sales constrained by capacity

Mahindra Bolero Bold Edition: Interior and Features

The exterior's bronze theme extends into the cabin, which features black leatherette seats with bronze accents. The SUV continues with its established suspension setup, featuring independent front suspension and coil springs, along with a rigid rear axle and leaf springs at the rear. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes at the front and drum brakes at the rear.

In terms of safety, the regular Bolero range comes equipped with ABS, dual front airbags, reverse parking sensors and front seatbelt reminders. Depending on the variant, buyers also get features such as power windows, central locking, remote locking and a rear wash-and-wipe function. Lastly, a rear parking camera has been added to the Bolero Bronze.

Selected variants of the standard Bolero range also offer a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, steering-mounted audio controls and a USB Type-C charging port.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: