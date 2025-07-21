TVS Jupiter 125 Images

Best scooter for family man

TVS Jupiter 125 is the best scooter I’ve bought so far. Its stylish looks really stand out, and it gives a good mileage of around 50–55 km/l, which is impressive for daily use. The best part is its massive under-seat storage—you can easily fit two helmets or carry a lot of goods, which makes it super practical. The ride feels smooth and comfortable, and it's perfect for both city commutes and family use. I’m very happy with my decision and would definitely recommend it to anyone looking for a reliable and spacious scooter in this segment.

By: Rahul Singh ( Jul 21, 2025 )