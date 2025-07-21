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TVS Jupiter 125 Images

Check out the latest images of TVS Jupiter 125. The images showcase the dynamic exterior ...Read More

TVS Jupiter 125 Front View

TVS Jupiter 125

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
78,100 - 88,060*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
All
Exterior
TVS Jupiter 125 Front View
TVS Jupiter 125 Front Right View
TVS Jupiter 125 Left View
TVS Jupiter 125 Rear Left View
TVS Jupiter 125 Rear Right View
TVS Jupiter 125 Rear View
TVS Jupiter 125 Right View
TVS Jupiter 125 Fuel Tank
TVS Jupiter 125 Head Light
TVS Jupiter 125 Model Name
TVS Jupiter 125 Seat
TVS Jupiter 125 Speedometer
TVS Jupiter 125 Tail Light
TVS Jupiter 125 Foot Rest View
TVS Jupiter 125 Foot Space View
TVS Jupiter 125 Front Tyre View
Front View
Front Right View
Left View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Right View
Fuel Tank
Head Light
Model Name
Seat
Speedometer
Tail Light
Foot Rest View
Foot Space View
Front Tyre View

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TVS Jupiter 125 User Reviews & Ratings

4.1
20 Ratings & Reviews
1 & aboverating star
0
2 & aboverating star
1
3 & aboverating star
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4 & aboverating star
15
5 ratingrating star
4
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User Reviews

Best scooter for family man
TVS Jupiter 125 is the best scooter I’ve bought so far. Its stylish looks really stand out, and it gives a good mileage of around 50–55 km/l, which is impressive for daily use. The best part is its massive under-seat storage—you can easily fit two helmets or carry a lot of goods, which makes it super practical. The ride feels smooth and comfortable, and it's perfect for both city commutes and family use. I’m very happy with my decision and would definitely recommend it to anyone looking for a reliable and spacious scooter in this segment.
By: Rahul Singh (Jul 21, 2025)
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TVS Jupiter 125 Related News

TVS Jupiter 125 now gets two new dual-tone colour options, both offered exclusively on the DT SXC variant.
TVS Jupiter 125 launched in two new dual-tone colour options, price hiked by 1,000
25 May 2026
The new TVS Jupiter will be offered in two colour schemes.
Auto recap, May 29: TVS Jupiter 125 DT SXC launched, Kia Carens Clavis EV spotted and more
30 May 2025
The all-new TVS Jupiter 125 DT SXC is powered by the same 125cc engine and gets only aesthetic updates.
TVS Jupiter 125 DT SXC launched at 88,942. Here's what is new
29 May 2025
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, May 27: Tata Altroz facelift reaches showrooms, TVS Jupiter 125 teased, Mercedes-AMG G 63 special edition
28 May 2025
The teaser of the all-new TVS Jupiter 125 reveals a single sculpted seat along with the grab rails.
TVS Jupiter 125 teasers afloat on social media. Here's what it could feature
27 May 2025
View all
 TVS Jupiter 125 Related News

TVS Jupiter 125 Videos

The TVS Jupiter 125 packs a CNG cylinder under the seat along with a petrol fuel tank, promising a combined range of 226 km
TVS Jupiter 125 in CNG? Concept scooter sparks curiosity at Auto Expo 2025
19 Jan 2025
TVS Jupiter 125 scooter was launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
TVS Jupiter 125: Road Test Review
7 Oct 2021
Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>86,900 (ex-showroom) and armed with updated features along with a larger and heavier body, the Hero Xoom 125 promises to step up the rivalry among 125cc scooters in India.
Hero Xoom 125 review: TVS NTorq 125 rival gets sportier
12 Mar 2025
TVS and Hyundai's E4W Concept EV has been designed for intra-city mobility and last-mile mobility solutions, to be operational in the commercial sector. The electric four-seater car can be used as an alternative to e-rickshaws in the future.
E4W Concept debuts as TVS and Hyundai's first EV prototype for last mile connectivity at Auto Expo 2025
20 Jan 2025
The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 lineup starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.75 lakh for the Racing Red paint scheme without the quickshifter. However, adding the quickshifter takes the price to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.92 lakh. The new Bomber Grey paint scheme is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.97 lakh.
2024 TVS Apache RR 310 review: Track-ready bike in a budget? Look no further
27 Sept 2024
The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 is now available with new paint schemes, winglets, a bi-directional quickshifter among other key updates.
2024 TVS Apache RR 310 first look: Check out what has changed
26 Sept 2024
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