Top scooters launched in India in 2021: Yamaha Aerox 155 to TVS Jupiter 125

Yamaha Aerox 155 is basically a scooter that uses the tried and tested technology from YZF-R15.
2 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2021, 01:13 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • While Yamaha came up with its revolutionary Aerox 155 scooter, TVS Motor Company introduced its bigger capacity Jupiter 125 in India in 2021.

The year 2021 has been quite an action-packed year for the scooter industry in India. The segment witnessed some new entrants which redefined the rules and help in the growth of the overall scooter market. While Yamaha came up with its revolutionary Aerox 155 scooter, TVS Motor Company introduced its bigger capacity Jupiter 125 in India.

Here's a list of top scooters which rocked the Indian scooter market in 2021. 

  • Yamaha Aerox 155: Launched in September, the Aerox 155 comes out as one of the most powerful scooters in the Indian market. Using the same technology, engine, and platform as the popular YZF-R15, the scooter also proved worthy in HT Auto's road test. (Find more details here).

TVS Jupiter 125 scooter was launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
TVS Jupiter 125 scooter was launched at a starting price of 73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

  • TVS Jupiter 125: The new Jupiter 125 builds on the success of the Jupiter 110 and appeals to a slightly more mature set of buyers. It uses a new 125 cc single-cylinder engine and also gets a slew of features such as the biggest boot space in the segment, semi-digital instrument panel, external front placed fuel lid, and much more.

The TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP (left) features a special tri-tone colour option.
The TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP (left) features a special tri-tone colour option.

  • TVS NTorq 125 Race XP: While the standard NTorq 125 already comes as one of the most feature-packed scooters of the segment, the new Race XP edition launched in the earlier part of 2021 takes the level notch higher with the inclusion of features such as segment-first riding modes (Race and Street), Voice Assist, as well as a more powerful engine.

The revised design and feature updates have increased the appeal of the Aprilia range of scooters.
The revised design and feature updates have increased the appeal of the Aprilia range of scooters.

  • Aprilia SR 160 Facelift: The Aprilia SR 160 received a major cosmetic upgrade in 2021. It was given updates such as LED headlamps, revised lines, new graphics etc, and apart from revised exterior looks, the scooter also managed to receive a new and more modern instrument console.

The Suzuki Avenis scooter has been introduced in five colours including the Metallic Triton Blue colour.
The Suzuki Avenis scooter has been introduced in five colours including the Metallic Triton Blue colour.

  • Suzuki Avenis 125: Suzuki launched the new Avenis a few weeks back. It comes out as a sporty offering that rivals the likes of the other sporty offerings in the segment such as the TVS NTorq 125 and the Honda Dio.

  • First Published Date : 30 Dec 2021, 01:08 PM IST

