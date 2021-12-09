Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > TVS Jupiter 110 becomes expensive shortly after launch of Jupiter 125 in India
TVS Jupiter ZX Disc
TVS Jupiter ZX Disc

TVS Jupiter 110 becomes expensive shortly after launch of Jupiter 125 in India

1 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2021, 04:11 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Save for the price increment, the rest of the details on the TVS Jupiter 110 remain unchanged.

  • TVS Motor Company announced the launch of Jupiter 125 a few weeks back. 

After the recent launch of the Jupiter 125, TVS Motor Company has now announced a marginal price hike on its highly popular Jupiter 110 scooter. With the new price hike, the Jupiter 110 has now become dearer by 600. The price hike has been introduced throughout the variants of the Activa 6G rival. 

(Also Read: After Ola Electric, TVS Motor to invest 1,200 crore in Tamil Nadu to make EVs)

Save for the price increment, the rest of the details on the scooter remain unchanged. So there has been no feature or mechanical updates on the two-wheeler that remains one of the strongest selling scooters of the segment. Here are the detailed variant-wise ex-showroom prices of Jupiter 110.

Sheet metal wheel: 66,273

Standard: 69,298

ZX (drum brake): 72,773

ZX (disc brake): 76,573

Classic: 76,543

The Jupiter 110 is a direct rival to the likes of the Honda Activa 6G in the Indian market. It comes out as one of the most feature-loaded scooters in the segment that comes kitted with bits like an external fuel filler cap, large footboard, retractable hooks, and a 21-litre under seat storage space. Some higher-placed variants of the model also benefit from a front utility box along with a USB charger.

(Also Read: TVS Motor expands global footprint to South America)

At the heart of the scooter sits a 109.7cc, air-cooled engine with CVT gearbox. This engine has been responsible for delivering 7.37bhp of maximum power and 8.4Nm of peak torque. 

Suspension duties on the Jupiter are handled by telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock unit that does duty at the rear. The standard braking setup comprises drums at either end and it also comes with a front disc option on select variants.

  • First Published Date : 09 Dec 2021, 04:00 PM IST

