TVS Motor expands global footprint to South America

Indian two-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor has decided to expand its footprint to South America. The brand has announced partnership with with Active Motors SA which will be responsible the distribution of TVS models in countries like Nicaragua and Costa Rica.

Active Motors SA, which is a subsidiary of Grupo Q, will support TVS with sales, service, spares and customer relationship.

It will help TVS to open three flagship outlets and about 50 dealerships in a phased manner in these two countries.

TVS Motor will offer several of its models in Costa Rica and Nicaragua. These will include motorcycle models like the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, TVS Apache RTR 160 2V, TVS Stryker 125, TVS Raider 125, TVS HLX 150 5S, TVS Neo NX. TVS will also sell the NTORQ 125 scooters in the region as well.

R Dilip, President of International Business at TVS Motor Company, said, “Central America is an important market for TVS Motor Company. We are delighted to partner with Grupo Q, which has a strong pedigree in the automobile industry in the country. This association is a significant step towards expanding TVS Motor’s market presence in Central America, driving innovation through best-in-class products and setting a customer experience benchmark. The deep understanding of the market, rich experience in the industry and retail financing capabilities make Grupo Q the best strategic ally for TVS Motor Company in Nicaragua and Costa Rica. We will continue to offer a wide range of aspirational products with complete service and spare parts support combined with the strength of our network facility to cater to the mobility needs of the region."

Carlos Enrique Quiros, Vice President and Commercial Head at Grupo Q said, “We, at Grupo Q, will represent TVS Motor Company with great pride to cater to the length and breadth of fast-evolving customer requirement. In Grupo Q, we have been driving innovation and looking forward to newer opportunities to grow our business in the region with our extensive knowledge and experience of the market. Active Motors, the new company of the Grupo Q Holding Company, promises quality mobility solutions and accessibility for customers in the Nicaragua and Costa Rica market, demonstrating the technology and quality prowess of TVS Motor Company."

TVS Motor already has its presence in the region with footprints in other countries like Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras. Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer is the other Indian brand to have footprints in the region. Hero has partnered Argentinian brand Gilera Motors to distribute its models.