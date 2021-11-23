After Ola Electric, TVS Motor to invest 1,200 crore in Tamil Nadu to make EVs

Currently, TVS Motor has only one electric vehicle on offer in the EV category. TVS iQube electric scooter, which was launched in January last year, is priced at a little more than ₹1 lakh and is available in 33 cities across the country. It is a direct rival to the likes of the Ather 450X and the Bajaj Chetak Electric. In September this year, TVS sold 766 units of iQube electric scooters, much higher than its rival Bajaj Chetak Electric.

TVS Motor said the signing of the MoU was in line with its firm belief in the potential of the state in terms of human resources, infrastructure and overall business environment. The investment would also have a significant beneficial effect on small and medium industries directly or indirectly associated with TVS Motor in Tamil Nadu.