TVS Jupiter 125 vs Honda Activa 125: Specification comparison

TVS Motor Company announced the launch of the new Jupiter 125 in the Indian market very recently. The new Jupiter 125 has been priced at ₹73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It is a direct competitor to Honda's Activa 125 which starts at a very similar price tag of ₹72,637 (ex-showroom).

Similar Cars

Here's how both the scooters compare on paper.

(Also Read: 2021 TVS Jupiter 125 first ride review: Scooter for the family man)

TVS has given its Jupiter 125 an all-new 124.8 cc single-cylinder engine which comes tagged with the company's Intelli-Go technology. This powertrain is new from the ground up and doesn't share any of its components with the pre-existing NTorq's powertrain. It has been rated to churn out 8.3PS of maximum power and 10.5 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes with a CVT gearbox.

Coming on to its rival Honda Activa 125, it gets a 125 cc, Fan Cooled, 4 Stroke, BS 6-compliant engine that has been rated to churn out 8.29 PS of maximum power and 10.3 Nm. So in that sense, it has almost equal output in comparison to the TVS Jupiter 125. Its transmission is also a CVT unit. It also gets Honda's patented i3S technology and benefits from 60 kmpl of ARAI claimed fuel economy.

(Also Read: TVS Apache RTR 160 4V arrives with SmartXonnect, new DRL, multi-ride modes)

In terms of features, the Jupiter 125 comes with LED headlamp and DRLs, analouge speedometer with digital display, biggest-in-segment boot, combi-brakes, and much more. Its fuel tank capacity is just 5-litre while the Honda Activa 125 gets a fuel tank of 5.3-litre.

Both the 125 cc scooters take a very practical approach and appeal to the customers who want an easy to ride everyday scooter.