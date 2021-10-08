TVS Apache RTR 160 4V arrives with SmartXonnect, new DRL, multi-ride modes

TVS Motor Company on Friday has announced the launch of its new Apache RTR 160 4V series of motorcycles. The series of TVS Apache RTR 160 4V comes with TVS SmartXonnect, a new headlamp with revised LED daytime running lights and three different riding modes. The company has also introduced a special edition model.

(Also Read: 2021 TVS Jupiter 125 first ride review: Scooter for the family man)

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition is priced at ₹1,21,372 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Available in a drum brake, single disc and rear disc brake variant options, the standard versions of the motorcycle come priced between ₹1,15,265 and ₹1,20,050 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V will be available in three colours - Racing Red, Metallic Blue, and Knight Black.

TVS has received an immensely positive response with its sporty Apache series of motorcycles. The launch of new Apache RTR 160 4V right ahead of the festive season is expected to increase the company's sales further.

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition gets special sporty body decals and a special colour theme as well. It gets a matte black colour theme combined with red alloy wheels. New seat pattern along with new headlamp design and adjustable clutch and brake levers add more appeal to this special edition model. It also gets three riding modes - Urban, Sport and Rain.

The triple riding modes are available in standard models as well. Along with that, it also gets a gear shifter indicator and radial rear tyres. Other features include TVS SmartXonnect.

Commenting on the launch, Meghashyam Dighole, Head – (Marketing) Premium Motorcycles, TVS Motor Company, said that TVS Apache RTR 160 4V series of motorcycles have always lived up to the growing expectations of our aspirational customers, by delivering cutting edge technology to racing enthusiasts. "Backed by four decades of racing pedigree, we are delighted to introduce the advanced range of TVS Apache RTR 160 4V series of motorcycles, offering an array of first-in-segment features in its class. We are also excited to present TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition, which compliments the TVS Apache series product portfolio, further strengthening TVS Motor Company’s premium two-wheeler offering," he further added.