TVS Jupiter 125 Disc

95,376*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
TVS Jupiter 125 Key Specs
Engine124.8 cc
View all Jupiter 125 specs and features

Jupiter 125 Disc Latest Updates

Jupiter 125 falls under Scooter category and has 4 variants. The price of Jupiter 125 Disc in Delhi is Rs. 95,376. It offers many features like Shutter Lock, DRLs, Charging

  • Max Power: 8.15 PS @ 6500 rpm
  • Engine Type: Single cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled
    • ...Read More

    TVS Jupiter 125 Disc Price

    Disc
    ₹ 95,376*On-Road Price
    124.8 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    82,575
    RTO
    6,606
    Insurance
    6,195
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    95,376
    EMI@2,050/mo
    Check EMI
    TVS Jupiter 125 Disc Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Tyre Size
    Front :-90/90 -12, Rear :- 90/90 -12
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Wheel Size
    Front :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mm
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake Diameter
    220 mm
    Rear Brake Diameter
    130 mm
    Length
    1852 mm
    Width
    681 mm
    Height
    1168 mm
    Fuel Capacity
    5.1 L
    Saddle Height
    765 mm
    Ground Clearance
    163 mm
    Wheelbase
    1275 mm
    Kerb Weight
    108 kg
    Underseat storage
    33 L
    Engine Type
    Single cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled
    Displacement
    124.8 cc
    Max Power
    8.15 PS @ 6500 rpm
    Max Torque
    10.5 Nm @ 4500 rpm
    Cooling System
    Air Cooled
    Valve Per Cylinder
    2
    Drive Type
    Belt Drive
    Starting
    Kick and Self Start
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Clutch
    CVT-Automatic
    Ignition
    ECU Controlled Ignition
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Gear Box
    CVT
    Bore
    53.5 mm
    Stroke
    55.5 mm
    Emission Type
    bs6
    No of Cylinders
    1
    Chassis
    High Rigidity Under Bone Tubular Type
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic Hydraulic
    Rear Suspension
    Monotube Inverted Gas filled shox (MIG) with Spring aid 3 step adjustable rear shox with canister
    Body Graphics
    Yes
    Braking Type
    Synchronized Braking System
    Shutter Lock
    Yes
    Charging Point
    Yes
    Service Due Indicator
    Yes
    Speedometer
    Analogue
    External Fuel Filling
    Yes
    Odometer
    Digital
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Digital
    Console
    Analogue and Digital
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Clock
    Yes
    Engine Immobilizer
    Yes
    Additional Features
    Noise free starting, Seat Length - 790 mm, Front Leg space - 380 mm, Body balance tech, Glove Box - 2Ltr, Tail lamp with reflector, Metal body, All in one lock, Patented Easy Center Stand, Signature Style Elements-Light guides, Chrome, Seat Styling ( Rexine Material ), Stylish Headlamp with Visor, Chrome Front Panels, ETFi Technology, IntelliGO ( Silent Start + Idle Stop Start ), Body Color pillion handle with safety reflector, Front turn signal lamp - Bulb, Inner panels with front glove box - Textured, More style Chrome garnish - Front,, Rear view Mirror - Texture, Utility box light - Optional, Malfunction Indicator, Instant Fuel Efficienecy, Instant Fuel Efficienecy
    Carry Hook
    Front & Rear
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Real Time Mileage Indicator
    Yes
    Display
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    DRLs
    Yes
    Boot Light
    Yes
    LED Tail Lights
    Yes
    Battery Type
    MF
    Battery Capacity
    12 V, 4 Ah
    Low Battery Indicator
    Yes
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Distance to Empty Indicator
    Yes
    Average Fuel economy Indicator
    Yes
    TVS Jupiter 125 Disc EMI
    EMI1,845 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    85,838
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    85,838
    Interest Amount
    24,862
    Payable Amount
    1,10,700

    TVS Jupiter 125 other Variants

    Drum
    ₹ 87,722*On-Road Price
    124.8 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    75,625
    RTO
    6,050
    Insurance
    6,047
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    87,722
    EMI@1,885/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close
    Drum Alloy
    ₹ 90,475*On-Road Price
    124.8 cc
    View breakup
    SmartXonnect
    ₹1.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    124.8 cc
    View breakup
    View more Variants

