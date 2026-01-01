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Jupiter 125PriceMileageSpecifications
TVS Jupiter 125 Front View
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TVS Jupiter 125 Front Right View
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TVS Jupiter 125 Left View
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TVS Jupiter 125 Rear Left View
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TVS Jupiter 125 Rear Right View
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TVS Jupiter 125 Rear View
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TVS Jupiter 125 Disc

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
96,095*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
TVS Jupiter 125 Key Specs
Engine124.8 cc
View all Jupiter 125 specs and features

Jupiter 125 Disc

Jupiter 125 Disc Prices

The Jupiter 125 Disc, is listed at ₹96,095 (ex-showroom).

Jupiter 125 Disc Mileage

All variants of the Jupiter 125 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Jupiter 125 Disc Colours

The Jupiter 125 Disc is available in 11 colour options: White, Titanium Grey, Indiblue, Matte Copper Bronze, Elegant Red, Elegant Red, Ivory Brown, Ivory Grey, Elite Green, Ivory Matte Copper Bronze, Sparkling Black.

Jupiter 125 Disc Engine and Transmission

The Jupiter 125 Disc is powered by a 124.8 cc engine.

Jupiter 125 Disc vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Jupiter 125's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Pleasure Plus priced between ₹69.77 Thousands - 75.71 Thousands or the Ampere Magnus Neo priced between ₹87 Thousands - 90 Thousands.

Jupiter 125 Disc Specs & Features

The Jupiter 125 Disc has Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.

TVS Jupiter 125 Disc Price

Jupiter 125 Disc

₹ 96,095*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
83,300
RTO
6,664
Insurance
6,131
On-Road Price in Delhi
96,095
EMI@2,065/mo
Add to Compare
Close

TVS Jupiter 125 Disc Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
5.1 L
Length
1852 mm
Ground Clearance
163 mm
Wheelbase
1275 mm
Kerb Weight
108 kg
Height
1168 mm
Saddle Height
765 mm
Width
681 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90 -12, Rear :- 90/90 -12
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
95 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
8.15 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
55.5 mm
Max Torque
10.5 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
124.8 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Clutch
CVT-Automatic
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
CVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
53.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic
Rear Suspension
Monotube Inverted Gas filled shox (MIG) with Spring aid 3 step adjustable rear shox with canister

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
12 V, 4 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
MF

Features and Safety

Speedometer
Analogue
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital
Underseat storage
33 L
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Analogue and Digital
Additional Features
Noise free starting, Seat Length - 790 mm, Front Leg space - 380 mm, Body balance tech, Glove Box - 2Ltr, Tail lamp with reflector
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes
TVS Jupiter 125 Disc EMI
EMI1,859 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
86,485
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
86,485
Interest Amount
25,049
Payable Amount
1,11,534

TVS Jupiter 125 other Variants

Jupiter 125 Drum Alloy

₹ 90,380*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
78,100
RTO
6,248
Insurance
6,032
On-Road Price in Delhi
90,380
EMI@1,943/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Jupiter 125 DT SXC

₹ 99,887*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
86,750
RTO
6,940
Insurance
6,197
On-Road Price in Delhi
99,887
EMI@2,147/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Jupiter 125 SmartXonnect

₹1.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
88,060
RTO
7,044
Insurance
6,222
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,01,326
EMI@2,178/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

TVS Jupiter 125 Alternatives

Hero Pleasure Plus

Hero Pleasure Plus

69,766 - 75,712
+4
Jupiter 125vsPleasure Plus
Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
Jupiter 125vsMagnus Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
+1
Jupiter 125vsEpluto 7G
TVS NTORQ 125

TVS NTORQ 125

82,500 - 1.01 Lakhs
+8
Jupiter 125vsNTORQ 125
Yamaha Fascino 125

Yamaha Fascino 125

77,200 - 96,200
+3
Jupiter 125vsFascino 125

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