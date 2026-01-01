|Engine
|124.8 cc
The Jupiter 125 SmartXonnect, is listed at ₹1.01 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Jupiter 125 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Jupiter 125 SmartXonnect is available in 11 colour options: White, Titanium Grey, Indiblue, Matte Copper Bronze, Elegant Red, Elegant Red, Ivory Brown, Ivory Grey, Elite Green, Ivory Matte Copper Bronze, Sparkling Black.
The Jupiter 125 SmartXonnect is powered by a 124.8 cc engine.
In the Jupiter 125's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Pleasure Plus priced between ₹69.77 Thousands - 75.71 Thousands or the Ampere Magnus Neo priced between ₹87 Thousands - 90 Thousands.
The Jupiter 125 SmartXonnect has Low Fuel Indicator, Fuel Gauge, Call/SMS Alerts, Underseat storage, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.