Jupiter 125 falls under Scooter category and has 4 variants. The price of Jupiter 125 Drum Alloy in Delhi is Rs. 90,475. It offers many features like Shutter Lock, DRLs, Service Due Indicator, External Fuel Filling, Pass Switch and specs like: Max Power: 8.15 PS @ 6500 rpm Engine Type: Single cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled