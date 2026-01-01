|Engine
|124 cc
The Access 125 Special Edition, is listed at ₹1 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Access 125 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Access 125 Special Edition is available in 6 colour options: Metallic Mat Black No 2 Ykv, Metallic Mat Stellar Blue Yua, Pearl Grace White, Pearl Shiny Beige Ylb, Solid Ice Green Qza, Pearl Mat Aqua Silver Q2d.
The Access 125 Special Edition is powered by a 124 cc engine.
In the Access 125's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Ampere Magnus Neo priced between ₹87 Thousands - 90 Thousands or the PURE EV ETrance Neo priced between ₹79.7 Thousands - 1.06 Lakhs.
The Access 125 Special Edition has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Underseat storage, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.