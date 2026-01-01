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Access 125PriceMileageSpecifications
Suzuki Access 125 Front Right View
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Suzuki Access 125 Front View
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Suzuki Access 125 Left View
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Suzuki Access 125 Rear Left View
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Suzuki Access 125 Rear Right View
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Suzuki Access 125 Rear View
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Suzuki Access 125 Special Edition

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Suzuki Access 125 Key Specs
Engine124 cc
View all Access 125 specs and features

Access 125 Special Edition

Access 125 Special Edition Prices

The Access 125 Special Edition, is listed at ₹1 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Access 125 Special Edition Mileage

All variants of the Access 125 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Access 125 Special Edition Colours

The Access 125 Special Edition is available in 6 colour options: Metallic Mat Black No 2 Ykv, Metallic Mat Stellar Blue Yua, Pearl Grace White, Pearl Shiny Beige Ylb, Solid Ice Green Qza, Pearl Mat Aqua Silver Q2d.

Access 125 Special Edition Engine and Transmission

The Access 125 Special Edition is powered by a 124 cc engine.

Access 125 Special Edition vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Access 125's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Ampere Magnus Neo priced between ₹87 Thousands - 90 Thousands or the PURE EV ETrance Neo priced between ₹79.7 Thousands - 1.06 Lakhs.

Access 125 Special Edition Specs & Features

The Access 125 Special Edition has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Underseat storage, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.

Suzuki Access 125 Special Edition Price

Access 125 Special Edition

₹1 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
83,826
RTO
10,013
Insurance
6,436
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,00,275
EMI@2,155/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Suzuki Access 125 Special Edition Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
5.3 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm
Length
1835 mm
Wheelbase
1265 mm
Height
1155 mm
Kerb Weight
105 kg
Additional Storage
Yes
Saddle Height
856 mm
Width
690 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
90 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
8.42 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
57.4 mm
Max Torque
10.2 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
124 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
4- Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Air Cooled
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
CVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
52.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic
Rear Suspension
Swing Arm

Features and Safety

Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 4Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Suzuki Access 125 Special Edition EMI
EMI1,940 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
90,247
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
90,247
Interest Amount
26,139
Payable Amount
1,16,386

Suzuki Access 125 other Variants

Access 125 STD

₹ 93,375*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
77,284
RTO
9,752
Insurance
6,339
On-Road Price in Delhi
93,375
EMI@2,007/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Access 125 Ride Connect Edition

₹1.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
88,227
RTO
10,543
Insurance
6,505
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,05,275
EMI@2,263/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Access 125 Ride Connect ABS Edition

₹1.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
92,328
RTO
7,386
Insurance
6,510
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,06,224
EMI@2,283/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Access 125 Ride Connect TFT Edition

₹1.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
93,877
RTO
11,397
Insurance
6,601
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,11,875
EMI@2,405/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Access 125 Ride Connect TFT ABS Edition

₹1.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
98,378
RTO
7,870
Insurance
6,639
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,12,887
EMI@2,426/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Suzuki Access 125 Alternatives

Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
Access 125vsMagnus Neo
PURE EV ETrance Neo

PURE EV ETrance Neo

79,699 - 1.06 Lakhs
+1
Access 125vsETrance Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
+1
Access 125vsEpluto 7G
Suzuki Avenis

Suzuki Avenis

83,793 - 86,177
Access 125vsAvenis
Honda Dio 125

Honda Dio 125

86,733 - 91,683
+2
Access 125vsDio 125

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