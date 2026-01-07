In 2026 Honda Dio or Suzuki Access 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price). Dio engine makes power and torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm. On the other hand, Access 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Dio vs Access 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dio
|Access 125
|Brand
|Honda
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 68,846
|₹ 77,684
|Mileage
|50 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|109.51 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|7.95 PS PS
|8.42 PS PS