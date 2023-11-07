In 2023 Honda Dio or Suzuki Access 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
In 2023 Honda Dio or Suzuki Access 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Honda Dio Price starts at Rs 70,211 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs 79,899 (ex-showroom price).
Dio engine makes power and torque 7.76 PS @ 8000 rpm & 9.3 Nm @ 5250 rpm.
On the other hand, Access 125 engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm & 10 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively.
Honda offers the Dio in 8 colours.
The Dio mileage is around 55 kmpl.
The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
