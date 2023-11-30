NTORQ 125 falls under Scooter category and has 6 variants. The price of NTORQ 125 Race XP in Delhi is Rs. 1.11 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Race XP is NTORQ 125 falls under Scooter category and has 6 variants. The price of NTORQ 125 Race XP in Delhi is Rs. 1.11 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Race XP is 5.8 L litres. It offers many features like Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and specs like: Fuel Capacity: 5.8 L Length: 1861 mm Max Power: 10.2 PS @ 7000 rpm Engine Type: 3 Valve, Single Cylinder, 4 - Stroke, SI, Air Cooled, Fuel Injected ...Read MoreRead Less