Additional Features

Air Filter - Paper + Foam Filter, Power Eco Mode Indicator, Personalised Welcome Messages, Engine Tempreature Indicator, Phone Signal Strength Display, Phone Signal Battery Display, Last Parked Assist, Trip Report Generation, Auto Reply SMS, Exclusive Rider's app, High Speed Alert, Hazard Lamp, Parking Brake, In-Built Lap Timer, Voice Assist, Ride Stats Best Lap and Last Lap, Least Turning Radius, Trip F for Fuel on Reserve