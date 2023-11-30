NTORQ 125 falls under Scooter category and has 6 variants. The price of NTORQ 125 Race XP in Delhi is Rs. 1.11 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Race XP isNTORQ 125 falls under Scooter category and has 6 variants. The price of NTORQ 125 Race XP in Delhi is Rs. 1.11 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Race XP is 5.8 L litres. It offers many features like Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and specs like:
Fuel Capacity: 5.8 L
Length: 1861 mm
Max Power: 10.2 PS @ 7000 rpm
Engine Type: 3 Valve, Single Cylinder, 4 - Stroke, SI, Air Cooled, Fuel Injected
3 Valve, Single Cylinder, 4 - Stroke, SI, Air Cooled, Fuel Injected
Clutch
Automatic Centrifugal Clutch
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
3
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Gear Box
CVT
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Chassis
High Rigidity Under Bone Tubular Type
Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Coil spring with Hydraulic Dampers
Front Suspension
Telescopic Suspension with Hydraulic Dampers
Riding Modes
Street,Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
22 L
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Additional Features
Air Filter - Paper + Foam Filter, Power Eco Mode Indicator, Personalised
Welcome Messages, Engine Tempreature Indicator, Phone Signal Strength
Display, Phone Signal Battery Display, Last Parked Assist, Trip Report
Generation, Auto Reply SMS, Exclusive Rider's app, High Speed Alert, Hazard
Lamp, Parking Brake, In-Built Lap Timer, Voice Assist, Ride Stats Best Lap
and Last Lap, Least Turning Radius, Trip F for Fuel on Reserve