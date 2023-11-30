Saved Articles

TVS NTORQ 125 XT

1.20 Lakhs
On-Road Price
Delhi
TVS NTORQ 125 Key Specs
Engine: 124.8 cc
Max Speed: 98 kmph
NTORQ 125 XT Latest Updates

NTORQ 125 falls under Scooter category and has 6 variants. The price of NTORQ 125 XT (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.20 Lakhs.

  • Fuel Capacity: 5.8 L
  • Length: 1861 mm
  • Max Power: 9.38 PS @ 7000 rpm
  • Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 4stroke, Fuel Injected, Air Cooler, Spark Ignition Engine
    TVS NTORQ 125 XT Price

    XT
    ₹1.20 Lakhs On-Road Price
    124.8 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,04,641
    RTO
    8,371
    Insurance
    6,772
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,19,784
    EMI@2,575/mo
    TVS NTORQ 125 XT Specifications and Features

    Fuel Capacity
    5.8 L
    Length
    1861 mm
    Ground Clearance
    155 mm
    Wheelbase
    1285 mm
    Additional Storage
    22 L
    Height
    1164 mm
    Kerb Weight
    110 kg
    Width
    710 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    220 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-100/80-12, Rear :- 110/80-12
    Rear Brake Diameter
    130 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    0-40 Kmph (sec)
    3.84s
    Range
    243.6 Km
    Max Speed
    98 kmph
    Max Power
    9.38 PS @ 7000 rpm
    Max Torque
    10.5 Nm @ 5500 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Drive Type
    Belt Drive
    Displacement
    124.8 cc
    Engine Type
    Single Cylinder, 4stroke, Fuel Injected, Air Cooler, Spark Ignition Engine
    Cooling System
    Air Cooled
    Clutch
    Dry Centrifugal Clutch
    No Of Cylinders
    1
    Starting
    Kick and Self Start
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Gear Box
    CVT
    Emission Type
    bs6-2.0
    Chassis
    Under Bone Tubular Type
    Body Graphics
    Yes
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic Hydraulic
    Rear Suspension
    Toggle link, gas filler hydraulic damper
    Riding Modes
    Street,Yes
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Yes
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Digital
    Clock
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Underseat storage
    22 L
    Bluetooth Connectivity
    Bluetooth
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Single
    Additional Features
    Air Filter - Paper + Foam Filter, TVS Smart Xonnect Whit TFT, Smart Xtrack, Smart Xtalk
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    USB Charging Port
    Yes
    Display
    Multi Mode Display - Street, Sport, Ride Stats
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    TVS NTORQ 125 XT EMI
    EMI: 2,317 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5% interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,07,805
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,07,805
    Interest Amount
    31,224
    Payable Amount
    1,39,029

    TVS NTORQ 125 other Variants

    Drum
    ₹ 97,752 On-Road Price
    124.8 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    84,636
    RTO
    6,770
    Insurance
    6,346
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    97,752
    EMI@2,101/mo
    Disc
    ₹1.03 Lakhs On-Road Price
    124.8 cc
    Race Edition
    ₹1.07 Lakhs On-Road Price
    124.8 cc
    Race XP
    ₹1.11 Lakhs On-Road Price
    124.8 cc
