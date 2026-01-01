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NTORQ 125PriceMileageSpecifications
TVS NTORQ 125 Front Right View
1/5
TVS NTORQ 125 Front Left View
2/5
TVS NTORQ 125 Left View
3/5
TVS NTORQ 125 Front View
4/5
TVS NTORQ 125 Right View
5/5

TVS NTORQ 125 XT

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1.18 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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TVS NTORQ 125 Key Specs
Engine124.8 cc
View all NTORQ 125 specs and features

NTORQ 125 XT

NTORQ 125 XT Prices

The NTORQ 125 XT, is listed at ₹1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

NTORQ 125 XT Mileage

All variants of the NTORQ 125 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

NTORQ 125 XT Colours

The NTORQ 125 XT is available in 14 colour options: Midnight Black, Nardo Grey, Spiti White, Blaze Blue, Race Red, Dark Black, Inferno Red, Drift Blue, Rush Green, Neon, Super Soldier, Stealth Black, Lightning Gray, Amazing Red.

NTORQ 125 XT Engine and Transmission

The NTORQ 125 XT is powered by a 124.8 cc engine.

NTORQ 125 XT vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the NTORQ 125's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Ampere Magnus Neo priced between ₹87 Thousands - 90 Thousands or the PURE EV ETrance Neo priced between ₹79.7 Thousands - 1.06 Lakhs.

NTORQ 125 XT Specs & Features

The NTORQ 125 XT has Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Call/SMS Alerts, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.

TVS NTORQ 125 XT Price

NTORQ 125 XT

₹1.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,00,650
RTO
9,153
Insurance
7,980
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,17,783
EMI@2,532/mo
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Close

TVS NTORQ 125 XT Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
5.8 L
Length
1861 mm
Ground Clearance
155 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm
Additional Storage
22 L
Kerb Weight
110 kg
Height
1164 mm
Width
710 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-12, Rear :- 110/80-12
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

0-40 Kmph (sec)
3.84s
Max Speed
95 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
9.5 PS @ 7000 rpm
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
124.8 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4stroke, Fuel Injected, Air Cooler, Spark Ignition Engine
Clutch
Dry Centrifugal Clutch
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
3
Gear Box
CVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Under Bone Tubular Type
Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic
Rear Suspension
Toggle link, gas filler hydraulic damper

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
4 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
MF

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Street and Sport
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
22 L
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Additional Features
Air Filter - Paper + Foam Filter, TVS Smart Xonnect Whit TFT, Smart Xtrack, Smart Xtalk
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Multi Mode Display - Street, Sport, Ride Stats
TVS NTORQ 125 XT EMI
EMI2,278 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,06,004
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,06,004
Interest Amount
30,702
Payable Amount
1,36,706

TVS NTORQ 125 other Variants

NTORQ 125 Disc

₹ 97,834*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
82,500
RTO
9,153
Insurance
6,181
On-Road Price in Delhi
97,834
EMI@2,103/mo
Add to Compare
Close

NTORQ 125 Race Edition

₹1.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
87,950
RTO
9,153
Insurance
6,721
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,03,824
EMI@2,232/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

NTORQ 125 Super Squad Edition

₹1.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
91,550
RTO
9,153
Insurance
7,078
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,07,781
EMI@2,317/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

NTORQ 125 Race XP

₹1.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
93,650
RTO
9,153
Insurance
7,286
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,10,089
EMI@2,366/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

TVS NTORQ 125 Alternatives

Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
NTORQ 125vsMagnus Neo
PURE EV ETrance Neo

PURE EV ETrance Neo

79,699 - 1.06 Lakhs
+1
NTORQ 125vsETrance Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
+1
NTORQ 125vsEpluto 7G
TVS Jupiter 125

TVS Jupiter 125

78,100 - 88,060
+6
NTORQ 125vsJupiter 125
Yamaha Fascino 125

Yamaha Fascino 125

77,200 - 96,200
+3
NTORQ 125vsFascino 125

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