Hero Xoom 125R to 2025 Suzuki Access 125: Petrol scooters likely to be shown at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

The Indian automobile industry is gearing up for the biggest automotive event in the country, the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, which will be held from January 17 to January 22. While several legacy automakers and startups have been preparing to showcase and launch their products at the upcoming event, two-wheeler manufacturers have been gearing up to introduce some of the exciting models. These include both motorcycles and scooters. Major two-wheeler manufacturers such as Hero MotoCorp, Yamaha and Suzuki along with others are expected to showcase some interesting petrol scooters at the upcoming automotive event.

Here’s a look at some of the petrol scooters that could make their debut at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.