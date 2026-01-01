hamburger icon
HomeNew BikesSuzukiAccess 125Ride Connect ABS Edition
Access 125PriceMileageSpecifications
Suzuki Access 125 Front Right View
1/20
Suzuki Access 125 Front View
2/20
Suzuki Access 125 Left View
3/20
Suzuki Access 125 Rear Left View
4/20
Suzuki Access 125 Rear Right View
5/20
Suzuki Access 125 Rear View
View all Images
6/20

Suzuki Access 125 Ride Connect ABS Edition

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.06 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Offers
Suzuki Access 125 Key Specs
Engine124 cc
View all Access 125 specs and features

Access 125 Ride Connect ABS Edition

Access 125 Ride Connect ABS Edition Prices

The Access 125 Ride Connect ABS Edition, is listed at ₹1.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Access 125 Ride Connect ABS Edition Mileage

All variants of the Access 125 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Access 125 Ride Connect ABS Edition Colours

The Access 125 Ride Connect ABS Edition is available in 6 colour options: Metallic Mat Black No 2 Ykv, Metallic Mat Stellar Blue Yua, Pearl Grace White, Pearl Shiny Beige Ylb, Solid Ice Green Qza, Pearl Mat Aqua Silver Q2d.

Access 125 Ride Connect ABS Edition Engine and Transmission

The Access 125 Ride Connect ABS Edition is powered by a 124 cc engine.

Access 125 Ride Connect ABS Edition vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Access 125's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Suzuki Burgman Street priced between ₹88.38 Thousands - 1.08 Lakhs or the Suzuki Avenis priced between ₹83.79 Thousands - 86.18 Thousands.

Access 125 Ride Connect ABS Edition Specs & Features

The Access 125 Ride Connect ABS Edition has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.

Suzuki Access 125 Ride Connect ABS Edition Price

Access 125 Ride Connect ABS Edition

₹1.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
92,328
RTO
7,386
Insurance
6,510
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,06,224
EMI@2,283/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Suzuki Access 125 Ride Connect ABS Edition Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
5.3 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm
Length
1835 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm
Kerb Weight
105 kg
Additional Storage
21.8 L
Height
1155 mm
Saddle Height
856 mm
Width
690 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
ABS
Single Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
90 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
8.42 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
57.4 mm
Max Torque
10.2 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
124 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, 1 Cylinder, Air Cooled
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
CVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
52.5 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic
Rear Suspension
Swing Arm

Features and Safety

Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
21.8 L
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Suzuki Access 125 Ride Connect ABS Edition EMI
EMI2,055 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
95,601
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
95,601
Interest Amount
27,689
Payable Amount
1,23,290

Suzuki Access 125 other Variants

Access 125 STD

₹ 93,375*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
77,284
RTO
9,752
Insurance
6,339
On-Road Price in Delhi
93,375
EMI@2,007/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Access 125 Special Edition

₹1 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
83,826
RTO
10,013
Insurance
6,436
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,00,275
EMI@2,155/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Access 125 Ride Connect Edition

₹1.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
88,227
RTO
10,543
Insurance
6,505
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,05,275
EMI@2,263/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Access 125 Ride Connect TFT Edition

₹1.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
93,877
RTO
11,397
Insurance
6,601
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,11,875
EMI@2,405/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Access 125 Ride Connect TFT ABS Edition

₹1.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
98,378
RTO
7,870
Insurance
6,639
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,12,887
EMI@2,426/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Suzuki Access 125 Alternatives

Suzuki Burgman Street

Suzuki Burgman Street

88,376 - 1.08 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Access 125vsBurgman Street
Suzuki Avenis

Suzuki Avenis

83,793 - 86,177Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Access 125vsAvenis
Honda Activa 125

Honda Activa 125

88,339 - 91,983Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Access 125vsActiva 125
Hero Destini 125

Hero Destini 125

80,450 - 91,700Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Access 125vsDestini 125
Honda Dio 125

Honda Dio 125

86,733 - 91,683Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Access 125vsDio 125
Yamaha Fascino 125

Yamaha Fascino 125

80,750 - 1.03 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Access 125vsFascino 125

Popular Scooters

ADMS DB

ADMS DB

1.33 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
DB Price in Delhi
ADMS EVA

ADMS EVA

1.35 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
EVA Price in Delhi
ADMS GTR

ADMS GTR

79,800Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
GTR Price in Delhi
ADMS Maevel

ADMS Maevel

97,000Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Maevel Price in Delhi
ADMS Mantra

ADMS Mantra

57,999Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Mantra Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Scooters

view all specs and features

Popular Suzuki Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Suzuki Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
Check Offers
Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999
Check Offers
Zelio Logix

Zelio Logix

56,551
Check Offers
Suzuki e Access

Suzuki e Access

1.88 Lakhs
Check Offers
KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

1.85 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Check Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

87,878 - 95,465
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.62 - 2.04 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

CFMoto 450 MT

CFMoto 450 MT

4.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CB1000R

Honda CB1000R

14.46 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda PCX Electric

Honda PCX Electric

1.45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details