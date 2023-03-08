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HomeCompare BikesAccess 125 vs Fascino 125

Suzuki Access 125 vs Yamaha Fascino 125

In 2026 Suzuki Access 125 or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). Access 125 engine makes power and torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm. On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
Access 125 vs Fascino 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Access 125 Fascino 125
BrandSuzukiYamaha
Price₹ 77,684₹ 77,200
Mileage45 kmpl49 kmpl
Engine Capacity124 cc125 cc
Power8.42 PS PS8.2 PS PS

Filters
Access 125
Suzuki Access 125
STD
₹77,684*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Fascino 125
Yamaha Fascino 125
Fi Hybrid Drum
₹77,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Suzuki Access 125 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L5.2 L
Length
1835 mm1920 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm145 mm
Wheelbase
1265 mm1280 mm
Kerb Weight
106 kg98 kg
Height
1155 mm1150 mm
Additional Storage
Yes21 L
Saddle Height
856 mm780 mm
Width
680 mm685 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/100-10Front :- 90/90-12 Rear :-110/90-10
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
CastAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
90 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
8.42 PS @ 6500 rpm8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
57.4 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
10.2 Nm @ 5000 rpm10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
124 cc125 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4- Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Air CooledAir cooled, 4-stroke,SOHC, 2-valve
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
CVTV-Belt Automatic
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
52.5 mm52.4 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Swing ArmUnit Swing
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Fork
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Underseat storage
Yes21 L
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 4Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,37589,391
Ex-Showroom Price
77,28477,200
RTO
9,7526,176
Insurance
6,3396,015
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0061,921

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Both scooters are powered by a 125 cc engine and a silent starter system as well.
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Suzuki recently celebrated milestone of producing over 6 million units of the Access 125.
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Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the new Access 125 scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>81,700 (ex-showroom) at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
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Latest Videos

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Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the new Access 125 scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>81,700 (ex-showroom) at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
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