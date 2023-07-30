HT Auto
1/11
2/11
3/11
4/11
5/11
View all Images
6/11

Okinawa Ridge

61,791 - 87,291*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Available Colours
Okinawa Ridge is Discontinued and no longer Produced.
Available Colours

Okinawa Ridge Specs

Okinawa Ridge comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Ridge starts at Rs. 61,791 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Okinawa Ridge sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market.

Okinawa Ridge Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Plus
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Load Capacity
150 kg
Ground Clearance
160 mm
Length
1740 mm
Height
680 mm
Saddle Height
735 mm
Width
1075 mm
Underseat storage
17 L
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10
Radial Tyre
Yes
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Battery Warranty
3 Years
Continuous Power
800 W
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start Only
Motor Type
BLDC
Motor Warranty
3 Years or 30000 km
Motor Power
1700 W
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Range
84 km/charge
Max Speed
45 kmph
Body Graphics
Yes
Body Type
Electric Bikes
Rear Suspension
Double shocker with dual tube technology
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
Odometer
Digital
Service Due Indicator
Yes
Geofencing
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
EBS
Yes
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Immobilization, Trips, Secure Parking, Tracking & Monitoring, Battery Info, Speed, Alerts and Driver Score, ICAT/ARAI Approved
Pass Switch
Yes
Central Locking
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Display
Yes
Battery Capacity
1.75 KWH
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Headlight
Halogen
Battery Type
Lithium Ion

Okinawa Ridge Alternatives

Ampere Magnus

Ampere Magnus

49,999 - 73,990
Check latest offers
Ridge vs Magnus
Merico Electric Eagle-100(6.0)

Merico Electric Eagle-100(6.0)

49,781 Onwards
Check latest offers
Ridge vs Eagle-100(6....
Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M100

Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M100

49,900 Onwards
Check latest offers
Ridge vs Toutche Heil...
Tunwal Sport 63 48V

Tunwal Sport 63 48V

49,990 Onwards
Check latest offers
Ridge vs Sport 63 48V
Atumobile Atum Version 1.0

Atumobile Atum Version 1.0

49,999 Onwards
Check latest offers
Ridge vs Atum Version...

Okinawa News

Seven electric two-wheeler manufacturers have written to the government to seek <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>469 crore subsidies from the consumers who have benefitted from the FAME 2 scheme.
Received FAME 2 subsidy for your electric two-wheeler? You may have to return it. Know more
30 Jul 2023
Hero Electric Optima and NYX electric scooters being manufactured at Mahindra's Pithampur plant. The EV maker is under the scanner for alleged misappropriation of FAME II subsidy incentives.
Hero Electric, Okinawa and 5 other EV makers asked to refund FAME II incentives or face de-registration: Centre
25 Jul 2023
Okinawa Okhi-90 electric scooter
Okinawa Okhi-90 electric scooter updated with new battery, connectivity features
17 Jul 2023
FAME 2 subsidy has been reduced significantly by the government of India, which will result in a price hike for eligible electric two-wheelers from June 1.
FAME 2 subsidy won't impact Indian EV industry's growth momentum, says Ola CFO
28 May 2023
Okinawa claims that it has sold more than two lakh units of the Praise Pro and iPraise PLus electric scooters across India since their launch.
Okinawa Praise Pro and iPraise Plus get advanced technology and improved ergonomics
26 Apr 2023
View all
 
Okinawa Ridge Expert Review

Amazing features, best for towns and cities, light weight, easy to handle, charges in 2 hours, space is fine, favorite.....

Okinawa Ridge Variants & Price List

Okinawa Ridge price starts at ₹ 61,791 and goes upto ₹ 87,291 (Ex-showroom). Okinawa Ridge comes in 1 variants. Okinawa Ridge top variant price is ₹ 61,791.

Plus
61,791* *Last Recorded Price
1700 W
45 kmph
84 km/charge
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Okinawa Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Okinawa Bikes

Trending Okinawa Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Okinawa Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2023

Maruthisan MS 3.0

Maruthisan MS 3.0

1.49 - 1.58 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruthisan Dream+

Maruthisan Dream+

1.63 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Maruthisan Beat

Maruthisan Beat

1.7 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Vespar

Fujiyama Vespar

61,050 - 86,641
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Spectra

Fujiyama Spectra

51,528 - 77,119
Check latest offers

Trending Bikes in India 2023

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

60,310 - 69,760
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

75,347 - 81,347
Check latest offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.75 - 1.87 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

CFMoto 400NK

CFMoto 400NK

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Harley-Davidson Custom1250

Harley-Davidson Custom1250

16 - 17 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Indian Springfield

Indian Springfield

30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha YZF R1

Yamaha YZF R1

20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CBR150R

Honda CBR150R

1.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details