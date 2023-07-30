Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Okinawa Ridge comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Ridge starts at Rs. 61,791 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Okinawa Ridge sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market.
Amazing features, best for towns and cities, light weight, easy to handle, charges in 2 hours, space is fine, favorite.....
Okinawa Ridge price starts at ₹ 61,791 and goes upto ₹ 87,291 (Ex-showroom). Okinawa Ridge comes in 1 variants. Okinawa Ridge top variant price is ₹ 61,791.
₹61,791* *Last Recorded Price
1700 W
45 kmph
84 km/charge
