HT Auto
search icon
Okinawa Okinawa Cruiser
1/12
UPCOMING
Okinawa Okinawa Cruiser
2/12
Okinawa Okinawa Cruiser
3/12
Okinawa Okinawa Cruiser
4/12
Okinawa Okinawa Cruiser
5/12
Okinawa Okinawa Cruiser
View all Images
6/12

OKINAWA Okinawa Cruiser

Expected Launch: Yet to be announced
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
1 Lakhs* OnwardsExpected price
Photos
Photos
Expected Key Specs
Speed

Segment Average: 71.15 kmph

Info
Tooltip
Tooltip

Okinawa Cruiser: 100.0 kmph

Segment average
Range

Segment Average: 132.35 km

Info
Tooltip
Tooltip

Okinawa Cruiser: 120.0 km

Segment average
Charging

Segment Average: 4.58 hrs

Info
Tooltip
Tooltip

Okinawa Cruiser: 2.5 hrs

Segment average

About Okinawa Okinawa Cruiser

Okinawa Cruiser

Yes, there are ample options for electric scooters for intra-city conveyance. The Okinawa Cruiser is not one of them as it is meant for the highways. The upcoming electric maxi-scooter will set a new standard for touring electric scooters.

Okinawa Cruiser Expected Launch Date:

The Okinawa Cruiser is expected to hit the highways sometime in March 2023.

Okinawa Cruiser Price:

This maxi e-scooter is expected to cost nothing less than a lakh of Rupees ex-showroom, Delhi.

Okinawa Cruiser Design:

The Okinawa Cruiser will be designed on the maxi-scooter platform. It will be built huge from the front all the way to the rear.With adequate under-seat storage and legroom, this scooter is designed for a new generation of eco-friendly touring.A comfortable riding position for the rider as well as the pillion will help in going longer distances.Although not much information is revealed about this scooter, it is expected to come in a variety of colours.

Okinawa Cruiser Dimension:

As a maxi-scooter, it will be broader and lengthier than regular e-scooters. The bulky design gives added weight and stability on long rides. The Okinawa Cruiser will get hydraulic telescopic shocks in the front and double shocks in the rear. It will also run on 14-inch alloy wheels with disk brakes on both ends. It should be able to haul a little more than 150 kilograms of weight in total.

Okinawa Cruiser Features:

As an e-scooter, the Cruiser would get a full LED lighting set-up with a fully digital instrument cluster. Anti-theft alarm, keyless ignition, central locking, mobile charging system, GPS and side stand sensor is anticipated on this scooter. Like Okinawa’s other tech-filled scooters, the Cruiser is most likely to get mobile connectivity through an app that allows owners to access location and tracking features.

Okinawa Cruiser Engine and Performance:

A 3,000 watt BLDC motor will be driven by a 72V, 4 kWh lithium-ion battery on this scooter. The Cruiser can reportedly reach 100kmph.

Okinawa Cruiser Mileage:

The lithium-ion battery on the Okinawa Cruiser could charge in an estimated 2 to 3 hours. In a single charge, the scooter can travel 120 kilometres.

Okinawa Cruiser Rivals:

Although there are no direct rivals in India to this e-maxi-scooter, Yamaha Aerox and Suzuki Burgman are non-electric rivals. In terms of range however, there are multiple e-scooter options. Ampere Zeal, Techo Electra Emerge, Raftaar Cruzer R1, Benling Aura, Evolet Derby, Gemopai Astrid Lite, M2GO Civitas, Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo, Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus, Kabira Mobility Aetos 100, Komaki SE, White Carbon Motors GT5, Prevail Electric Elite, Prevail Electric Finesse, Warivo Motors Nexa, iVOOMi S1, Odysse Electric V2, NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus, Jitendra JMT 1000 3K and GT Drive Plus give almost the same range as Okinawa Cruiser. Non Maxi-Scooters which compete with the Okinawa Cruiser in terms of styling are Raftaar Electrica, Raftaar Bumblebee, Gemopai Ryder, M2GO X1, iVOOMi Jeet, Komaki XGT X3, Shema Bold, Hayasa Ojas, Odysse Hawk and Avera Retrosa. Noteworthy contenders with good power are DAO 703, One Moto Electa, One Moto Byka and Bajaj Chetak.

Okinawa Okinawa Cruiser Alternatives

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.17 - 1.85 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
View similar Bikes
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

99,998 - 1.56 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
View similar Bikes
UPCOMING
Super Soco Cumini

Super Soco Cumini

90,000 Onwards
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
Vida V1

Vida V1

1.03 - 1.3 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
View similar Bikes
PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

1.03 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
View similar Bikes
Ola Electric S1 X

Ola Electric S1 X

89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
Book a Visit
View similar Bikes
Vehicle Review Contest

Okinawa Okinawa Cruiser Specifications and Features

Body TypeElectric Bikes,Scooter
Battery Capacity55 Ah
Charging Point2-3 Hours
Range120 km
Charging Time2-3 Hours

Popular Okinawa Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Okinawa Bikes

Okinawa News

The Centre investigated 13 manufacturers, out of which six were found to be violating the FAME-II norms. The list included the likes of Hero Electric, Okinawa Autotech, Benling India Energy and Technology, AMO Mobility, Greaves Electric Mobility and Revolt Motors.
Why Hero Electric, Okinawa could be blacklisted from govt's future EV schemes
24 May 2024
Kinetic Green Zulu electric scooter comes competing with rivals such as Ola S1X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
Kinetic Green Zulu vs Okinawa PraisePro: Which electric scooter to choose
13 Dec 2023
Hero Electric is among seven electric two-wheeler manufacturers who are facing legal action over unpaid dues of FAME II incentives offered by the Centre.
FAME II subsidy: ARAI, ICAT officials face Centre's probe for lapse in offering incentives to Hero, Okinawa and 5 others
23 Nov 2023
As electric vehicles catch up in the mobility race, there are many options out there in the market for the budget spenders.
Looking to buy an electric scooter? Check out top 5 under 1 lakh
19 Oct 2023
Hero Electric is among seven electric two-wheeler manufacturers who may face legal action over unpaid dues of FAME II incentives offered by the Centre.
FAME II scheme: Hero Electric, Okinawa among 7 EV makers face legal action over unpaid dues, says Centre
14 Sept 2023
View all
  News

Okinawa Videos

Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooters compared.
Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro vs Okinawa Praise Pro: Range, charging, specs compared
31 Dec 2021
EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter&nbsp;at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
31 Dec 2021
The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 lineup starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.75 lakh for the Racing Red paint scheme without the quickshifter. However, adding the quickshifter takes the price to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.92 lakh. The new Bomber Grey paint scheme is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.97 lakh.
2024 TVS Apache RR 310 review: Track-ready bike in a budget? Look no further
27 Sept 2024
The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 is now available with new paint schemes, winglets, a bi-directional quickshifter among other key updates.
2024 TVS Apache RR 310 first look: Check out what has changed
26 Sept 2024
Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
15 Jul 2024
View all
 
Explore Other Options

Okinawa Okinawa Cruiser FAQs

The Okinawa Okinawa Cruiser is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 1 Lakhs.
The Okinawa Okinawa Cruiser is expected to launch on 1st Jan 1970, introducing a new addition to the 55 Ah segment.
The Okinawa Okinawa Cruiser features a 55 Ah battery capacity. With an automatic transmission, it offers a range of 120 km, on a single charge.
The Okinawa Okinawa Cruiser faces competition from the likes of TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak , providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.
The Okinawa Okinawa Cruiser offers a range of 120 km, ensuring an efficient performance for riders.

Latest Bikes in India 2024

Triumph Speed 400

Triumph Speed 400

2.4 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Revolt Motors RV1

Revolt Motors RV1

84,990 - 99,990
Check Latest Offers
Triumph Speed T4

Triumph Speed T4

2.17 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BMW F900 GS Adventure

BMW F900 GS Adventure

14.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Apache RR 310

TVS Apache RR 310

2.75 - 2.97 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2024

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

1.85 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Harley-Davidson X440

Harley-Davidson X440

2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Raider

TVS Raider

84,869 - 1.04 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Ronin

TVS Ronin

1.35 - 1.73 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

CFMoto 400NK

CFMoto 400NK

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hero Electric A2B

Hero Electric A2B

35,000 Exp. Price
Check details
Norton Commando 961 Cafe Racer

Norton Commando 961 Cafe Racer

20.99 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details

Popular Scooters

Vespa SXL 150

Vespa SXL 150

1.51 - 1.56 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
SXL 150 Price in Delhi
Hero Maestro Edge 125

Hero Maestro Edge 125

70,700 - 82,250
Check Latest Offers
Maestro Edge 125 Price in Delhi
Aprilia SXR 125

Aprilia SXR 125

1.15 - 1.18 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
SXR 125 Price in Delhi
Avon E Mate

Avon E Mate

39,259
Check Latest Offers
E Mate Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Evolet Raptor

Evolet Raptor

1 Lakhs Onwards
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
View all
 Popular Scooters
Cars & BikesNew bikesOkinawa bikesOkinawa Okinawa Cruiser