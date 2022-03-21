Okinawa Okhi90 on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 1.93 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Okinawa Okhi90 dealers and showrooms in Bangalore for best offers.
Okinawa Okhi90 on road price breakup in Bangalore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Okinawa Okhi90 is mainly compared to Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor which starts at Rs. 1.6 Lakhs in Bangalore, Odysse Electric Evoqis which starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Bangalore and Hero Electric AE-3 starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Bangalore.
Variants On-Road Price Okinawa Okhi90 STD ₹ 1.93 Lakhs
