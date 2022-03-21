Okinawa shares sneak peek at upcoming Okhi90 electric scooter ahead of launch

Okinawa Autotech has teased its upcoming electric scooter Okhi90 ahead of the EV's launch. The new teaser image gives us a clear view of the electric scooter silhouette and some of its features as well. The scooter has been spotted several times in the recent past in its camouflaged test mule avatar.

Now, the auto company has revealed its silhouette sans any cover before nearing launch.

(Also read: Okinawa Okhi90 teased with triple-split LED tail lamps ahead of launch)

Okinawa Okhi90 electric scooter comes with a bold design, which is a step ahead of other electric scooters from the brand. It gets an LED headlamp, LED turn indicators, LED taillight. The scooter gets a raked front fascia thanks to the motorcycle like large alloy wheels.

It also features a fully digital instrument cluster, switch gears housed at both handles, a compact rider footboard. The instrument cluster is expected to show various information and is likely to come with connectivity features. The seats are expected to offer ample riding comfort to the rider and passenger. At the back, it gets a thick grab rail.

The scooter gets a rear-wheel hub-mounted DC electric motor generating power in combination with the battery pack. Okinawa has already claimed the upcoming Okhi90 high-speed scooter will come with a cruising range of 150 km on a single charge. The electric scooter is expected to come with a lithium-ion battery pack that will allow the Okhi90 to run at a top speed of 80 kmph.

Okinawa currently holds the top position in the Indian two-wheeler market. The upcoming electric scooter is expected to help the company to grab more market share. The EV company is likely to price the upcoming Okhi90 electric scooter competitive against rivals such as Ola S1, Simple One, Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube, Ather 450X among others.

The EV maker recently announced the opening of its second electric vehicle production facility in Rajasthan. The Okhi90 will be one of the key products from this plant.

First Published Date: