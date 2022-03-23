HT Auto
Okinawa Okhi 90 electric scooter to launch tomorrow: Price expectations

Okinawa Okhi 90 electric scooter will be launched in India on March 24. The 2022 Okinawa Okhi 90 e-scooter will take on rivals such as Ola S1 and Simple One.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Mar 2022, 11:47 AM
Okinawa Okhi 90 comes as the next major electric vehicle from the brand.
Okinawa Autotech, the Gurugram-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer, will launch its latest electric scooter in India on Thursday, March 24. Okinawa, which currently holds the top position in the Indian two-wheeler market, is pinning hopes on the new electric scooter to take on rivals such as Ola S1 and Simple One among others in the high-speed electric scooter category.

The EV-maker recently announced the opening of its second electric vehicle production facility in Rajasthan. The Okhi 90 is going to be one of the key models to be manufactured from this plant.

2022 Okinawa Okhi 90 electric scooter is expected to come with a bold design, which is a step ahead of other electric scooters from the brand. According to the teasers released by the automaker, the scooter appears to be longer than usual Okinawa models. The teasers have also revealed that the Okhi 90 e-scooter will get a raked front fascia thanks to the motorcycle like large alloy wheels. The e-scooter will come with LED headlamp, LED turn indicators and LED taillights.

The Okhi 90 electric scooter will also feature a fully digital instrument cluster, switch gears housed at both handles, a compact rider footboard. The instrument cluster is expected to show various information and is likely to come with connectivity features. The seats are expected to offer ample riding comfort to the rider and passenger. At the back, it gets a thick grab rail.

The scooter gets a rear-wheel hub-mounted DC electric motor generating power in combination with the battery pack. Okinawa has already claimed the upcoming Okhi 90 high-speed scooter will come with a cruising range of 150 km on a single charge. The electric scooter is expected to come with a lithium-ion battery pack that will allow the Okhi 90 to run at a top speed of 80 kmph.

Okinawa is likely to announce a competitive price for the upcoming Okhi 90 electric scooter to match that of Ola S1, Simple One, Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube, Ather 450X among others. Expect the price range to be between 1 lakh and 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom) when launched.

 

First Published Date: 23 Mar 2022, 11:47 AM IST
TAGS: 2022 Okhi 90 Okhi 90 2022 2022 Okinawa Okhi90 Okhi 90 Okinawa Okinawa Autotech
