Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Odysse Electric Evoqis on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 1.57 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Odysse Electric Evoqis on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 1.57 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Odysse Electric Evoqis dealers and showrooms in Bangalore for best offers.
Odysse Electric Evoqis on road price breakup in Bangalore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Odysse Electric Evoqis is mainly compared to Ather Energy 450S which starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs in Bangalore, Tork Motors Kratos which starts at Rs. 1.22 Lakhs in Bangalore and NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus starting at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs in Bangalore.
Variants On-Road Price Odysse Electric Evoqis STD ₹ 1.57 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price