Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 1.66 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 1.66 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor dealers and showrooms in Bangalore for best offers. Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor on road price breakup in Bangalore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor is mainly compared to Ola Electric S1 Pro which starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs in Bangalore, Revolt Motors RV400 which starts at Rs. 1.27 Lakhs in Bangalore and Super Soco TC Wander starting at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs in Bangalore. Variants On-Road Price Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor STD ₹ 1.66 Lakhs