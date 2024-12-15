HT Auto

Okinawa Okhi90 STD

Okinawa Okhi90 Right View
1/9
Okinawa Okhi90 Front View
2/9
Okinawa Okhi90 Speedometer View
3/9
Okinawa Okhi90 Headlight View
4/9
Okinawa Okhi90 Key View
5/9
Okinawa Okhi90 Shocker View
6/9
1.93 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Okinawa Okhi90 Key Specs
Max Speed90 kmph
Range160 km
View all Okhi90 specs and features

Okhi90 STD Latest Updates

Okhi90 falls under Electric Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of Okhi90 STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.93 Lakhs. It offers many features like Call/SMS Alerts,

  • Range: 160 km
  • Max Speed: 90 kmph
  • Battery Capacity: 3.6 kWh
    • ...Read More

    Okinawa Okhi90 STD Price

    STD
    ₹1.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    90 Kmph
    160 Km
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,86,006
    Insurance
    6,593
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,92,599
    EMI@4,140/mo
    Close

    Okinawa Okhi90 STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Length
    2220 mm
    Ground Clearance
    175 mm
    Wheelbase
    1520 mm
    Height
    1160 mm
    Additional Storage
    40 L
    Saddle Height
    900 mm
    Width
    710 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-
    Tyre Size
    Front :-100/80-16 Rear :-120/80
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Range
    160 km
    Max Speed
    90 kmph
    Motor IP Rating
    IP65
    Continious Power
    2500 Watt
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Starting
    Remote Start,Push Button Start
    Motor Power
    3.8 kW
    Drive Type
    Hub Motor
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Gradeability
    12 Degree
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Yes
    Odometer
    Digital
    Internet Connectivity
    Yes
    Clock
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Underseat storage
    40 L
    Bluetooth Connectivity
    Bluetooth,WiFi
    Mobile Application
    Yes
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Single
    Roadside Assistance
    Yes
    Additional Features
    E-ABS, Brake Lever - Aluminium Lever, Outer Appearance- Garnish ? Chrome Plated, Parking Mode, Real-Time Asset Tracking, Find my device, Driver Behavior, Micro Charger with Auto Cut, ICAT/ARAI Approved - Yes, Side Stand Sensor Sensor Enabled - Vehicle will not start
    Anti Theft Alarm
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    USB Charging Port
    Yes
    Display
    Yes
    Charging at Charging Station
    Yes
    Charging Time(0-80%)
    5-6 Hrs.
    Charging at Home
    Yes
    Battery Warranty
    3 Years
    Battery Capacity
    3.6 kWh
    Low Battery Indicator
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Okinawa Okhi90 STD EMI
    EMI3,726 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,73,339
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,73,339
    Interest Amount
    50,205
    Payable Amount
    2,23,544

