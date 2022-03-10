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Odysse Electric Evoqis vs Okinawa Okhi90

In 2026 Odysse Electric Evoqis or Okinawa Okhi90 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Odysse Electric Evoqis Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa Okhi90 Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Evoqis up to 90-140 km/charge and the Okhi90 has a range of up to 160 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Evoqis in 2 colours.
Evoqis vs Okhi90 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Evoqis Okhi90
BrandOdysse ElectricOkinawa
Price₹ 1.18 Lakhs₹ 1.5 Lakhs
Range90-140 km/charge160 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time6 Hours5-6 Hours

Filters
Evoqis
Odysse Electric Evoqis
Lite
₹1.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Okhi90
Okinawa Okhi90
STD
₹1.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Odysse Electric Evoqis Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Headlight View
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Specification
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
90 km160 km
Max Speed
75 kmph90 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67IP67
Battery Capacity
2.4 kWh3.6 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
OTA Battery Updates
NoYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Battery Portability
NoYes
Headlight
LED-
Hub Motor
NoNo
Riding Modes
Yes-
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Motor Cut-off SwitchE-ABS, Brake Lever - Aluminium Lever, Outer Appearance- Garnish – Chrome Plated, Parking Mode, Real-Time Asset Tracking, Find my device, Driver Behavior, Micro Charger with Auto Cut, ICAT/ARAI Approved - Yes, Side Stand Sensor Sensor Enabled - Vehicle will not start
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hours5-6 Hours
Charging at Home
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,30,8031,55,941
Ex-Showroom Price
1,18,0001,49,991
RTO
9,4400
Insurance
3,3635,950
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8113,351

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