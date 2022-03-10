In 2026 Odysse Electric Evoqis or Okinawa Okhi90 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Odysse Electric Evoqis Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa Okhi90 Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Evoqis up to 90-140 km/charge and the Okhi90 has a range of up to 160 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Evoqis in 2 colours.
Evoqis vs Okhi90 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Evoqis
|Okhi90
|Brand
|Odysse Electric
|Okinawa
|Price
|₹ 1.18 Lakhs
|₹ 1.5 Lakhs
|Range
|90-140 km/charge
|160 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|6 Hours
|5-6 Hours