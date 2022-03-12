Okinawa Okhi90 electric scooter to launch on March 24: What to expect

Okinawa, the Gurugram-based electric vehicle maker is gearing up for the launch of its new electric scooter soon. While the official name of the scooter is yet to be out yet, it is right now being referred to as Okhi90 or Oki90 and is confirmed to go on sale in the Indian market later this month on the 24th.

When launched, expect Okhi90 to be priced somewhere in the range of ₹1 lakh to ₹1.20 lakh (ex-showroom), making it a direct rival to the likes of the other battery-powered scooters in the market including the Ola S1, Simple One, Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube etc.

The Okinawa Oki90 electric scooter is likely to be launched in India in the first quarter of 2022.

A prototype of Okhi90 was also spotted getting tested on the public roads recently. Although the test unit was seen smartly hidden underneath a thick sheet of camouflage, it did reveal some interesting details about the upcoming scooter. It will ride on large and chunky alloy wheels which look nearly 14-inches. Also, bits like longer and extended seats, large chunky alloy wheels, silver-finished rear grab rail, and dual spring suspension will be found on the scooter.