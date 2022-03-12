Okinawa Okhi90 electric scooter to launch on March 24: What to expect
Okinawa, the Gurugram-based electric vehicle maker is gearing up for the launch of its new electric scooter soon. While the official name of the scooter is yet to be out yet, it is right now being referred to as Okhi90 or Oki90 and is confirmed to go on sale in the Indian market later this month on the 24th.
When launched, expect Okhi90 to be priced somewhere in the range of ₹1 lakh to ₹1.20 lakh (ex-showroom), making it a direct rival to the likes of the other battery-powered scooters in the market including the Ola S1, Simple One, Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube etc.
The Okhi90 will also feature a centrally placed motor instead of a hub-mounted unit. The motor will be powered by a removable lithium-ion battery and the scooter is also likely to get fast charging as an option. As far as the battery and motor specifications go, expect the figures to be closely matched with other premium models from Okinawa with a top speed of around 80 kmph and a full charge range of 150 km to 180 km. In terms of features, the scooter is likely to also come equipped with connectivity features such as geo-fencing, navigation, diagnostics etc.