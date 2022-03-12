HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Okinawa Okhi90 Electric Scooter To Launch On March 24: What To Expect

Okinawa Okhi90 electric scooter to launch on March 24: What to expect

When launched, expect the Okinawa Okhi90 e-scooter to be priced somewhere in the range of 1 lakh to 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom).
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Mar 2022, 09:52 AM
Okhi90 will come out to be a direct rival to the other battery-powered scooters in the market including the Ola S1, Simple One, Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube etc.
Okhi90 will come out to be a direct rival to the other battery-powered scooters in the market including the Ola S1, Simple One, Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube etc.
Okhi90 will come out to be a direct rival to the other battery-powered scooters in the market including the Ola S1, Simple One, Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube etc.
Okhi90 will come out to be a direct rival to the other battery-powered scooters in the market including the Ola S1, Simple One, Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube etc.

Okinawa, the Gurugram-based electric vehicle maker is gearing up for the launch of its new electric scooter soon. While the official name of the scooter is yet to be out yet, it is right now being referred to as Okhi90 or Oki90 and is confirmed to go on sale in the Indian market later this month on the 24th.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Okinawa Lite (HT Auto photo)
Okinawa Lite
₹ 63,990 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Okinawa Dual (HT Auto photo)
Okinawa Dual
₹ 58,992 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Okinawa Praisepro (HT Auto photo)
Okinawa Praisepro
₹ 76,848 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Okinawa Ipraise+ (HT Auto photo)
Okinawa Ipraise+
₹ 99,708 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Okinawa R30 (HT Auto photo)
Okinawa R30
₹ 58,992 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

When launched, expect Okhi90 to be priced somewhere in the range of 1 lakh to 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom), making it a direct rival to the likes of the other battery-powered scooters in the market including the Ola S1, Simple One, Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube etc.

Also Read: Hero Electric to Okinawa: Top selling electric two-wheeler brands in 2021

A prototype of Okhi90 was also spotted getting tested on the public roads recently. Although the test unit was seen smartly hidden underneath a thick sheet of camouflage, it did reveal some interesting details about the upcoming scooter. It will ride on large and chunky alloy wheels which look nearly 14-inches. Also, bits like longer and extended seats, large chunky alloy wheels, silver-finished rear grab rail, and dual spring suspension will be found on the scooter.

The Okinawa Oki90 electric scooter is likely to be launched in India in the first quarter of 2022.
The Okinawa Oki90 electric scooter is likely to be launched in India in the first quarter of 2022.
Okinawa Okhi90 electric scooter to launch on March 24: What to expect
The Okinawa Oki90 electric scooter is likely to be launched in India in the first quarter of 2022.
The Okinawa Oki90 electric scooter is likely to be launched in India in the first quarter of 2022.

The Okhi90 will also feature a centrally placed motor instead of a hub-mounted unit. The motor will be powered by a removable lithium-ion battery and the scooter is also likely to get fast charging as an option. As far as the battery and motor specifications go, expect the figures to be closely matched with other premium models from Okinawa with a top speed of around 80 kmph and a full charge range of 150 km to 180 km. In terms of features, the scooter is likely to also come equipped with connectivity features such as geo-fencing, navigation, diagnostics etc.

 

First Published Date: 12 Mar 2022, 09:51 AM IST
TAGS: Okinawa Okinawa Okhi90 Okhi90 Okhi90 electric scooter electric scooter escooter EV EV Mobility
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Google enters into a multi-year deal with McLaren F1 team
Google enters into a multi-year deal with McLaren F1 team
SUVs to drive Indian UV market share to grow to 53% by FY26: Report
SUVs to drive Indian UV market share to grow to 53% by FY26: Report
In pics: Aston Martin V12 Vantage promises more downforce with a revised design
In pics: Aston Martin V12 Vantage promises more downforce with a revised design
BMW foresees 15 electric cars to be in production in 2022
BMW foresees 15 electric cars to be in production in 2022
Aston Martin V12 Vantage returns one last time, promises more power
Aston Martin V12 Vantage returns one last time, promises more power

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city