Okinawa Okhi90 On Road Price in Mumbai

Okinawa Okhi90 Right View
1/9
Okinawa Okhi90 Front View
2/9
Okinawa Okhi90 Speedometer View
3/9
Okinawa Okhi90 Headlight View
4/9
Okinawa Okhi90 Key View
5/9
Okinawa Okhi90 Shocker View
View all Images
6/9
1.86 Lakhs* Onwards
*On-Road Price
Mumbai
Okhi90 Price in Mumbai

Okinawa Okhi90 on road price in Mumbai starts from Rs. 1.93 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Okinawa Okhi90 STD₹ 1.93 Lakhs
...Read More

Okinawa Okhi90 Variant Wise Price List in Mumbai

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹1.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
90 Kmph
160 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,86,006
Insurance
6,593
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Mumbai)
1,92,599
EMI@4,140/mo
Okinawa Okhi90 News

Okinawa Okhi90 comes as the next major electric vehicle from the brand.
Okinawa shares sneak peek at upcoming Okhi90 electric scooter ahead of launch
21 Mar 2022
Okhi90 will come out to be a direct rival to the other battery-powered scooters in the market including the Ola S1, Simple One, Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube etc.
Okinawa Okhi90 electric scooter to launch on March 24: What to expect
12 Mar 2022
Okhi90 will come out to be a direct rival to the other battery-powered scooters in the market including the Ola S1, Simple One, Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube etc.
Okinawa Okhi90 teased with triple-split LED tail lamps ahead of launch
10 Mar 2022
Kinetic Green Zulu electric scooter comes competing with rivals such as Ola S1X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
Kinetic Green Zulu vs Okinawa PraisePro: Which electric scooter to choose
13 Dec 2023
Hero Electric is among seven electric two-wheeler manufacturers who are facing legal action over unpaid dues of FAME II incentives offered by the Centre.
FAME II subsidy: ARAI, ICAT officials face Centre's probe for lapse in offering incentives to Hero, Okinawa and 5 others
23 Nov 2023
Okinawa Videos

Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooters compared.
Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro vs Okinawa Praise Pro: Range, charging, specs compared
31 Dec 2021
EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter&nbsp;at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
31 Dec 2021
Maruti Suzuki has introduced the new Swift hatchback which earlier made its debut in Japan. The India-spec model comes with similar changes in design and powertrain.
Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 launched: First look
9 May 2024
Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar NS400Z, its biggest Pulsar yet, in India as its new flagship model.
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched at 1.85 lakh: First look
3 May 2024
Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
2 May 2024
