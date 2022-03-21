Okinawa Okhi90 on road price in Khopoli starts from Rs. 1.93 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Okinawa Okhi90 on road price in Khopoli starts from Rs. 1.93 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Okinawa Okhi90 dealers and showrooms in Khopoli for best offers.
Okinawa Okhi90 on road price breakup in Khopoli includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Okinawa Okhi90 is mainly compared to Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor which starts at Rs. 1.6 Lakhs in Khopoli, Odysse Electric Evoqis which starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Khopoli and Hero Electric AE-3 starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Khopoli.
Variants On-Road Price Okinawa Okhi90 STD ₹ 1.93 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price