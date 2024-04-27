HT Auto
Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor vs Okinawa Okhi90

In 2024 Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor or Okinawa Okhi90 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor Price starts at Rs. 1.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa Okhi90 Price starts at Rs. 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Ferrato Disruptor up to 129 km/charge and the Okhi90 has a range of up to 160 km/charge.
Ferrato Disruptor vs Okhi90 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ferrato disruptor Okhi90
BrandOkaya EVOkinawa
Price₹ 1.6 Lakhs₹ 1.86 Lakhs
Range129 km/charge160 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.5-6 Hrs.

Ferrato Disruptor
Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor
STD
₹1.60 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Okhi90
Okinawa Okhi90
STD
₹1.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
6.37 kW-
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
6.37 kW3.8 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Monoshock-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.5-6 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
18 Degrees12 Degree
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFiBluetooth,WiFi
Mobile Application
YesYes
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Riding Mode - Eco | City | Sports, Vehicle Live Tracking, GPS Connectivity, Find My VehicleE-ABS, Brake Lever - Aluminium Lever, Outer Appearance- Garnish ? Chrome Plated, Parking Mode, Real-Time Asset Tracking, Find my device, Driver Behavior, Micro Charger with Auto Cut, ICAT/ARAI Approved - Yes, Side Stand Sensor Sensor Enabled - Vehicle will not start
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km3 Years
Battery Capacity
3.97 kWh3.6 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lithium-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,66,1281,92,599
Ex-Showroom Price
1,59,9991,86,006
RTO
00
Insurance
6,1296,593
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5704,139

