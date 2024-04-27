In 2024 Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor or Okinawa Okhi90 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor Price starts at Rs. 1.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa Okhi90 Price starts at Rs. 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Ferrato Disruptor up to 129 km/charge and the Okhi90 has a range of up to 160 km/charge.
Ferrato Disruptor vs Okhi90 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ferrato disruptor
|Okhi90
|Brand
|Okaya EV
|Okinawa
|Price
|₹ 1.6 Lakhs
|₹ 1.86 Lakhs
|Range
|129 km/charge
|160 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|5-6 Hrs.