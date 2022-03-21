HT Auto
Okinawa Okhi90 Right View
1/9
Okinawa Okhi90 Front View
2/9
Okinawa Okhi90 Speedometer View
3/9
Okinawa Okhi90 Headlight View
4/9
Okinawa Okhi90 Key View
5/9
Okinawa Okhi90 Shocker View
View all Images
6/9

Okinawa Okhi90 Specifications

Okinawa Okhi90 starting price is Rs. 1,86,006 in India. Okinawa Okhi90 is available in 1 variant and
1.86 Lakhs* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Okinawa Okhi90 Specs

Okinawa Okhi90 comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Okhi90 starts at Rs. 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Okinawa Okhi90 sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market.

Okinawa Okhi90 Specifications and Features

STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Length
2220 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm
Wheelbase
1520 mm
Height
1160 mm
Additional Storage
40 L
Saddle Height
900 mm
Width
710 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-16 Rear :-120/80
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Range
160 km
Max Speed
90 kmph
Motor IP Rating
IP65
Continious Power
2500 Watt
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
3.8 kW
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
12 Degree
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
40 L
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFi
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Additional Features
E-ABS, Brake Lever - Aluminium Lever, Outer Appearance- Garnish ? Chrome Plated, Parking Mode, Real-Time Asset Tracking, Find my device, Driver Behavior, Micro Charger with Auto Cut, ICAT/ARAI Approved - Yes, Side Stand Sensor Sensor Enabled - Vehicle will not start
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.
Charging at Home
Yes
Battery Warranty
3 Years
Battery Capacity
3.6 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED

Okinawa Okhi90 News

Okinawa Okhi90 comes as the next major electric vehicle from the brand.
Okinawa shares sneak peek at upcoming Okhi90 electric scooter ahead of launch
21 Mar 2022
Okhi90 will come out to be a direct rival to the other battery-powered scooters in the market including the Ola S1, Simple One, Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube etc.
Okinawa Okhi90 electric scooter to launch on March 24: What to expect
12 Mar 2022
Okhi90 will come out to be a direct rival to the other battery-powered scooters in the market including the Ola S1, Simple One, Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube etc.
Okinawa Okhi90 teased with triple-split LED tail lamps ahead of launch
10 Mar 2022
Kinetic Green Zulu electric scooter comes competing with rivals such as Ola S1X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
Kinetic Green Zulu vs Okinawa PraisePro: Which electric scooter to choose
13 Dec 2023
Hero Electric is among seven electric two-wheeler manufacturers who are facing legal action over unpaid dues of FAME II incentives offered by the Centre.
FAME II subsidy: ARAI, ICAT officials face Centre's probe for lapse in offering incentives to Hero, Okinawa and 5 others
23 Nov 2023
 Okinawa Okhi90 News

Okinawa Okhi90 Variants & Price List

Okinawa Okhi90 price starts at ₹ 1.86 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.86 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Okinawa Okhi90 comes in 1 variants. Okinawa Okhi90's top variant is STD.

STD
1.86 Lakhs*
90 Kmph
160 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

