Okinawa Okhi90 comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Okhi90 starts at Rs. 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Okinawa Okhi90 sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market.
Okinawa Okhi90 price starts at ₹ 1.86 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.86 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Okinawa Okhi90 comes in 1 variants. Okinawa Okhi90's top variant is STD.
₹1.86 Lakhs*
90 Kmph
160 Km
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price