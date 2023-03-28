Saved Articles

Flycon Grove vs Okinawa PraisePro

In 2023 Flycon Grove or Okinawa PraisePro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range

Grove
Flycon Grove
48 V, 30 Ah
₹74,629*
*Ex-showroom price
PraisePro
Okinawa PraisePro
STD
₹76,848*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Gear Box
CVT-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
82,72576,848
Ex-Showroom Price
74,62976,848
RTO
5,9700
Insurance
2,1260
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7781,651

    Latest News

    Okinawa has introduced eight new colours across the Praise family to keep the models fresh
    Okinawa PraisePro & iPraise+ electric scooters get new colour options
    28 Mar 2023
    Kinetic Green Zulu electric scooter comes competing with rivals such as Ola S1X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu vs Okinawa PraisePro: Which electric scooter to choose
    13 Dec 2023
    Hero Electric is among seven electric two-wheeler manufacturers who may face legal action over unpaid dues of FAME II incentives offered by the Centre.
    FAME II scheme: Hero Electric, Okinawa among 7 EV makers face legal action over unpaid dues, says Centre
    14 Sept 2023
    As electric vehicles catch up in the mobility race, there are many options out there in the market for the budget spenders.
    Looking to buy an electric scooter? Check out top 5 under 1 lakh
    19 Oct 2023
    A company in Surat offered 35 electric scooters to its employees as Diwali gifts to beat petrol, diesel price hike blues. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@ANI)
    This company offered Okinawa e-scooters as Diwali gift to employees
    5 Nov 2021
    Hero Electric is among seven electric two-wheeler manufacturers who are facing legal action over unpaid dues of FAME II incentives offered by the Centre.
    FAME II subsidy: ARAI, ICAT officials face Centre's probe for lapse in offering incentives to Hero, Okinawa and 5 others
    23 Nov 2023
    Latest Videos

    EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter&nbsp;at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
    EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
    31 Dec 2021
    Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooters compared.
    Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro vs Okinawa Praise Pro: Range, charging, specs compared
    31 Dec 2021
