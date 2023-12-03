Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Flycon Empire + on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 99,760.
The on road price for Flycon Empire + top variant goes up to Rs. 1.48 Lakhs in Kolkata.
The lowest price model is Flycon Empire + 60 V, 30 Ah and the most priced model is Flycon Empire + 60 V, 36 Ah Dual.
Flycon Empire + on road price breakup in Kolkata includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Flycon Empire + is mainly compared to TVS iQube Electric which starts at Rs. 1.01 Lakhs in Kolkata, Bajaj Chetak which starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs in Kolkata and Okinawa Okinawa Cruiser starting at Rs. 1 Lakhs in Kolkata.
Variants On-Road Price Flycon Empire + 60 V, 30 Ah ₹ 99,760 Flycon Empire + 60 V, 36 Ah ₹ 1.06 Lakhs Flycon Empire + 60 V, 30 Ah Dual ₹ 1.28 Lakhs Flycon Empire + 60 V, 36 Ah Dual ₹ 1.48 Lakhs
