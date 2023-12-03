Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
The lowest price model
Flycon Empire + on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 99,760.
The on road price for Flycon Empire + top variant goes up to Rs. 1.48 Lakhs in Ahmedabad.
The lowest price model is Flycon Empire + 60 V, 30 Ah and the most priced model is Flycon Empire + 60 V, 36 Ah Dual.
Visit your nearest
Flycon Empire + dealers and showrooms in Ahmedabad for best offers.
Flycon Empire + on road price breakup in Ahmedabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Flycon Empire + is mainly compared to TVS iQube Electric which starts at Rs. 1.01 Lakhs in Ahmedabad, Bajaj Chetak which starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs in Ahmedabad and Okinawa Okinawa Cruiser starting at Rs. 1 Lakhs in Ahmedabad.
Variants On-Road Price Flycon Empire + 60 V, 30 Ah ₹ 99,760 Flycon Empire + 60 V, 36 Ah ₹ 1.06 Lakhs Flycon Empire + 60 V, 30 Ah Dual ₹ 1.28 Lakhs Flycon Empire + 60 V, 36 Ah Dual ₹ 1.48 Lakhs
