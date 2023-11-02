Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Flycon Empire + comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Empire + starts at Rs. 89,999 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Flycon Empire + sits in the Electric Bikes,Scooter segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
₹89,999*
55-60 Kmph
70-80 Km
₹95,499*
55-60 Kmph
100-120 Km
₹1.15 Lakhs*
55-60 Kmph
160-180 Km
₹1.33 Lakhs*
55-60 Kmph
220-240 Km
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price