Bajaj Chetak vs Flycon Empire +

In 2023 Bajaj Chetak or Flycon Empire + choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving ...Read More

Chetak
Bajaj Chetak
Urbane
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Empire +
Flycon Empire +
60 V, 30 Ah
₹89,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Continuous Power
3800 W-
Motor IP Rating
67-
Max Torque
16 Nm-
Continious Power
4000 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
67-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging Time(0-80%)
2.75 Hrs.3-4 Hrs.
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,00,00099,762
Ex-Showroom Price
1,00,00089,999
RTO
07,199
Insurance
02,564
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1492,144

