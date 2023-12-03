Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Flycon Empire + on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 99,760.
The on road price for Flycon Empire + top variant goes up to Rs. 1.48 Lakhs in Bangalore.
The lowest price model
Flycon Empire + on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 99,760.
The on road price for Flycon Empire + top variant goes up to Rs. 1.48 Lakhs in Bangalore.
The lowest price model is Flycon Empire + 60 V, 30 Ah and the most priced model is Flycon Empire + 60 V, 36 Ah Dual.
Visit your nearest
Flycon Empire + dealers and showrooms in Bangalore for best offers.
Flycon Empire + on road price breakup in Bangalore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Flycon Empire + is mainly compared to TVS iQube Electric which starts at Rs. 1.01 Lakhs in Bangalore, Bajaj Chetak which starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs in Bangalore and Okinawa Okinawa Cruiser starting at Rs. 1 Lakhs in Bangalore.
Variants On-Road Price Flycon Empire + 60 V, 30 Ah ₹ 99,760 Flycon Empire + 60 V, 36 Ah ₹ 1.06 Lakhs Flycon Empire + 60 V, 30 Ah Dual ₹ 1.28 Lakhs Flycon Empire + 60 V, 36 Ah Dual ₹ 1.48 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price