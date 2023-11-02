Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
1/7
2/7
3/7
4/7
5/7
View all Images
6/7

Flycon T3 Specifications

Flycon T3 starting price is Rs. 89,999 in India. Flycon T3 is available in 3 variant and
89,999 - 1.15 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

Flycon T3 Specs

Flycon T3 comes with Automatic transmission. The price of T3 starts at Rs. 89,999 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Flycon T3 sits in the Electric Bikes,Scooter segment in the Indian market.

Flycon T3 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
60 V, 30 Ah Dual
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Wheel Size
Front :-304 mm,Rear :-304 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy Wheels
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Range
140-180 Km
Max Speed
55-60 Kmph
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
2000 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Gear Box
CVT
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.
Charging at Home
Yes
Battery Capacity
60 V/30 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion

Flycon T3 Alternatives

Hop Electric LEO

Hop Electric LEO

72,818 - 87,516
Check latest Offers
LEO Specs
Hero Electric Photon

Hero Electric Photon

72,990
Check latest Offers
Photon Specs
Benling India Benling Aura

Benling India Benling Aura

73,000
Check latest Offers
Benling Aura Specs
Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk

Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk

73,999 - 98,500
Check latest Offers
Odysse Electric Hawk Specs
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric ONE

BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric ONE

74,000
Check latest Offers
BattRE Electric ONE Specs

News

Triumph is only offering the Tiger 900 in two variants only.
2023 Triumph Tiger 900 launched at 13.95 lakh, is more powerful than before
2 Nov 2023
The Moto Guzzi Stelvio brings the nameplate back in a brand new iteration as an adventure tourer
Moto Guzzi Stelvio adventure tourer unveiled ahead of EICMA 2023 debut
2 Nov 2023
The MT-09 now looks sharper than its predecessor.
2024 Yamaha MT-09 debuts with multiple updates. Check details
2 Nov 2023
The 2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan packs big changes and is set to go on sale in a few weeks
New-gen Royal Enfield Himalayan specs out. All-new platform, more power & tech
2 Nov 2023
File photo of the 2023 Honda Shine 125.
HMSI records 10% sales growth in October at 4,92,884 units
1 Nov 2023
View all
  News

Flycon T3 Variants & Price List

Flycon T3 price starts at ₹ 89,999 and goes upto ₹ 1.15 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Flycon T3 comes in 3 variants. Flycon T3 top variant price is ₹ 1.15 Lakhs.

60 V, 30 Ah
89,999*
55-60 Kmph
70-80 Km
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
60 V, 36 Ah
95,499*
55-60 Kmph
90-110 Km
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
60 V, 30 Ah Dual
1.15 Lakhs*
55-60 Kmph
140-180 Km
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Popular Flycon Bikes

  • Popular
    View all  Flycon Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2023

    Flycon Empire

    Flycon Empire

    79,900
    Check latest offers
    Flycon T3

    Flycon T3

    89,999 - 1.15 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Grove

    Flycon Grove

    74,629 - 80,957
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Bright

    Flycon Bright

    80,000
    Check latest offers
    Okaya EV Motofaast

    Okaya EV Motofaast

    1.37 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2023

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    1.15 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Yamaha MT-15

    Yamaha MT-15

    1.4 - 1.41 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Hero Splendor Plus

    Hero Splendor Plus

    60,310 - 67,405
    Check latest offers
    Yamaha R15 V4

    Yamaha R15 V4

    1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

    Suzuki GSX S750

    Suzuki GSX S750

    7.46 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Moto Guzzi V9

    Moto Guzzi V9

    14 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    CFMoto 300SR

    CFMoto 300SR

    2.49 - 3 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details
    Indian Scout Bobber

    Indian Scout Bobber

    13.15 - 13.65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha YZF R1

    Yamaha YZF R1

    20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details