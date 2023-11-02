Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Flycon T3 comes with Automatic transmission. The price of T3 starts at Rs. 89,999 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Flycon T3 sits in the Electric Bikes,Scooter segment in the Indian market.
₹89,999*
55-60 Kmph
70-80 Km
₹95,499*
55-60 Kmph
90-110 Km
₹1.15 Lakhs*
55-60 Kmph
140-180 Km
*Ex-showroom price
