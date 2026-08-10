Gravton Motors Quanta Key Specs
- Speed70 kmph
- Range130 km
- Charging3 hrs
- Battery Capacity6 kWh
- Motor Power4 kW
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|Gravton Motors Quanta
|Rs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|130 km
|3 Hours
|4000 W
|Kinetic Green e-Luna
|Rs. 69,990Onwards
|96 kg
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|110-140 km
|4 Hours
|2.2 kW
|QuantaVSe-Luna
|Okinawa Dual 100
|Rs. 1.19 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|129 km
|5-6 Hours
|3000 W
|QuantaVSDual 100
|Komaki XGT CAT 2.0
|Rs. 74,999Onwards
|-
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|110-140 km
|4-5 Hours
|-
|QuantaVSXGT CAT 2.0
|Detel EV Veeru
|Rs. 70,000Onwards
|-
|83 kg
|Drum
|Drum
|Steel
|100 km
|3-4 Hours
|250 W
|QuantaVSVeeru
|Polarity Smart Sport
|Rs. 40,000Onwards
|-
|55 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|80 km
|-
|3000 W
|QuantaVSSport
Gravton Motors Quanta is available in the 2 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|4000 W
|Body Type
|Moped
|Battery Capacity
|6 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Range
|130 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|3 Hours
|Max Speed
|70 kmph
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