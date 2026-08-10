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GRAVTON MOTORS Quanta

₹1.2 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Gravton Motors Quanta Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    70 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    130 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    3 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    6 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    4 kW
View All Quanta SpecsView specs icon

Gravton Motors Quanta Variants

Gravton Motors Quanta price starts at ₹ 1.2 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Quanta Quanta STD
₹1.2 Lakhs*
70 kmph
130 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Gravton Motors Quanta Latest Updates

Calendar icon12 Jul 2026
EV manufacturers seek a 2034 delay in India's battery ID policy to align with EU standards and ensure smoother implementation.Read Full Story
Calendar icon5 May 2026
The article compares five electric SUVs in India, detailing their prices, battery options, power output, and ranges.Read Full Story
Calendar icon9 Mar 2026
The electric bus tender has been postponed again, now delayed by a month, marking the fourth postponement under the PM E-Drive scheme.Read Full Story

Gravton Motors Quanta Visual Comparison

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Gravton Motors Quanta
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Gravton Motors Quanta comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Gravton Motors Quanta
Gravton Motors Quanta image
Rs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards--DiscDrumAlloy130 km3 Hours4000 W
Kinetic Green e-LunaKinetic Green e-Luna imageRs. 69,990Onwards
4.93
96 kgDrumDrumAlloy110-140 km4 Hours2.2 kWQuantaVSe-Luna
Okinawa Dual 100Okinawa Dual 100 imageRs. 1.19 LakhsOnwards
3.21
-DrumDrumAlloy129 km5-6 Hours3000 WQuantaVSDual 100
Komaki XGT CAT 2.0Komaki XGT CAT 2.0 imageRs. 74,999Onwards--DiscDiscAlloy110-140 km4-5 Hours-QuantaVSXGT CAT 2.0
Detel EV VeeruDetel EV Veeru imageRs. 70,000Onwards-83 kgDrumDrumSteel100 km3-4 Hours250 WQuantaVSVeeru
Polarity Smart SportPolarity Smart Sport imageRs. 40,000Onwards-55 kgDiscDrumAlloy80 km-3000 WQuantaVSSport

Gravton Motors Quanta Images

Gravton Motors Quanta Image 1
Gravton Motors Quanta Image 2
Gravton Motors Quanta Image 3
Gravton Motors Quanta Image 4
Gravton Motors Quanta Image 5
Gravton Motors Quanta Image 6

Gravton Motors Quanta Colours

Gravton Motors Quanta is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Red
White
Red

Gravton Motors Quanta Alternatives

Kinetic Green e-Luna

Kinetic Green e-Luna

69,990 - 82,490
Quantavse-Luna
Okinawa Dual 100

Okinawa Dual 100

1.19 Lakhs
QuantavsDual 100
Komaki XGT CAT 2.0

Komaki XGT CAT 2.0

74,999 - 1.15 Lakhs
QuantavsXGT CAT 2.0
Detel EV Veeru

Detel EV Veeru

70,000
QuantavsVeeru
Polarity Smart Sport

Polarity Smart Sport

40,000 - 1.1 Lakhs
QuantavsSport
Fidato Evtech Loder

Fidato Evtech Loder

83,490
QuantavsLoder

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2026 Ducati Monster launched in India at 13.99 lakh
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  News

Gravton Motors Quanta Specifications and Features

Max Power4000 W
Body TypeMoped
Battery Capacity6 kWh
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Range130 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time3 Hours
Max Speed70 kmph
View all Quanta specs and features

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