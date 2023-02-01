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Gravton Motors Quanta Front Right View
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Gravton Motors Quanta Left View
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Gravton Motors Quanta Speedometer View
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Gravton Motors Quanta Taillight View
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Gravton Motors Quanta Front Break View
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Gravton Motors Quanta Front Indicator View
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Gravton Motors Quanta Quanta STD

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1.25 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Quanta Quanta STD

Quanta Quanta STD Prices

The Quanta Quanta STD, is priced at ₹1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Quanta Quanta STD Range

The Quanta Quanta STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Quanta Quanta STD Colours

The Quanta Quanta STD is available in 2 colour options: Red, White.

Quanta Quanta STD Battery & Range

Quanta Quanta STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Quanta Quanta STD include the Kinetic Green e-Luna priced between ₹69.99 Thousands - 82.49 Thousands and the Okinawa Dual 100 priced ₹1.19 Lakhs.

Quanta Quanta STD Specs & Features

The Quanta Quanta STD has OTA Battery Updates, Passenger Footrest, Battery Portability and Hub Motor.

Gravton Motors Quanta Quanta STD Price

Quanta Quanta STD

₹1.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,20,000
Insurance
5,415
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,25,415
EMI@2,696/mo
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Gravton Motors Quanta Quanta STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Tyres and Brakes

Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Range
130 km
Max Speed
70 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Continuous Power
2 kW
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
4000 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery IP Rating
IP67
Battery Capacity
6 kWh
OTA Battery Updates
Yes
Motor Type
BLDC
Battery Portability
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion
Hub Motor
Yes

Features and Safety

Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
26 Degree
Console
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours
Gravton Motors Quanta Quanta STD EMI
EMI2,426 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,12,873
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,12,873
Interest Amount
32,692
Payable Amount
1,45,565

Gravton Motors Quanta Alternatives

Kinetic Green e-Luna

Kinetic Green e-Luna

69,990 - 82,490
Quantavse-Luna
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