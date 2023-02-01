The Quanta Quanta STD, is priced at ₹1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Quanta Quanta STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Quanta Quanta STD is available in 2 colour options: Red, White.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Quanta Quanta STD include the Kinetic Green e-Luna priced between ₹69.99 Thousands - 82.49 Thousands and the Okinawa Dual 100 priced ₹1.19 Lakhs.
The Quanta Quanta STD has OTA Battery Updates, Passenger Footrest, Battery Portability and Hub Motor.