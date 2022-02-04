HT Auto
1/15
2/15
3/15
4/15
5/15
View all Images
6/15

Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta Specifications

Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta starting price is Rs. 99,000 in India. Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta is available in 1 variant and
99,000* Onwards
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta Specs

Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Gravton Quanta starts at Rs. 99,000 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta sits in the Electric Bikes segment in ...Read More

Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Quanta STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Load Capacity
300 kg
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Continuous Power
2 KW
Max Torque
180 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
4 KW
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Max Speed
70 kmph
Body Type
Electric Bikes
Console
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
26°
Battery Capacity
1.8 kWh - 6 kWh
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion

Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta Alternatives

PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

83,999 Onwards
Check latest offers
Gravton Quan... vs Epluto 7G
Gemopai Astrid Lite

Gemopai Astrid Lite

79,999 Onwards
Check latest offers
Gravton Quan... vs Astrid Lite
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT

BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT

79,999 Onwards
Check latest offers
Gravton Quan... vs BattRE Elect...
UPCOMING
Hero Electric AE-75

Hero Electric AE-75

80,000 Onwards
Check AE-75 details
View similar Bikes
Okaya EV Faast F2F

Okaya EV Faast F2F

83,999 Onwards
Check latest offers
Gravton Quan... vs Faast F2F

News

Quanta electric two-wheeler has managed to cross 4011 kms in record time.
Gravton Quanta EV enters Asia Book of Records, covers 4000 km in record time
4 Feb 2022
TVS iQube electric scooter.
TVS Motor Company records 4% jump in total sales in July
2 Aug 2023
The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and Classic 350 are the brand's largest-selling motorcycles
Royal Enfield’s sales rise 32% in July amidst new rivals from Harley, Triumph
2 Aug 2023
The Harley-Davidson X440 is inspired by the XR1200 and appears well-designed from the front, The rear feels more of an afterthought
The most affordable Harley-Davidson motorcycle gets a price hike. Can you still afford it?
2 Aug 2023
Honda sold 338,310 units (domestic + exports) last month, registering a decline of 23.74%, as against 443,643 units sold during July 2022
Honda 2Wheelers India sales witness sharp fall of 24% in July
1 Aug 2023
View all
 

Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta Variants & Price List

Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta price starts at ₹ 99,000 and goes upto ₹ 99,000 (Ex-showroom). Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta comes in 1 variants. Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta top variant price is ₹ 99,000.

Quanta STD
99,000*
4 KW
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Latest Bikes in India 2023

Maruthisan MS 3.0

Maruthisan MS 3.0

1.49 - 1.58 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruthisan Dream+

Maruthisan Dream+

1.63 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Maruthisan Beat

Maruthisan Beat

1.7 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Vespar

Fujiyama Vespar

61,050 - 86,641
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Spectra

Fujiyama Spectra

51,528 - 77,119
Check latest offers

Trending Bikes in India 2023

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

60,310 - 69,760
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

75,347 - 81,347
Check latest offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.75 - 1.87 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

CFMoto 400NK

CFMoto 400NK

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Harley-Davidson Custom1250

Harley-Davidson Custom1250

16 - 17 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Indian Springfield

Indian Springfield

30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha YZF R1

Yamaha YZF R1

20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CBR150R

Honda CBR150R

1.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details