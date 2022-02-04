HT Auto
Home Electric Vehicles Gravton Quanta EV enters Asia Book of Records, covers 4000 km in record time

Gravton Quanta EV enters Asia Book of Records, covers 4000 km in record time

Gravton Quanta electric two-wheeler covered 4011 kms from Kanyakumari to Khardung La (Ladakh) in 6.5 days. 
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Feb 2022, 06:05 PM
Quanta electric two-wheeler has managed to cross 4011 kms in record time.
Quanta electric two-wheeler has managed to cross 4011 kms in record time.

Gravton Motors, a Hyderabad-based electric vehicle startup on Friday announced that its Quanta electric two-wheeler has managed to cross 4011 kms in record time. The company said that its EV covered the distance from Kanyakumari to Khardung La (Ladakh) - K2K Ride in just 164 hours and 30 minutes (6.5 days), and entered the Asia Book of Records.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

The K2K ride was flagged off from Kanyakumari on September 13, 2021, covering a distance of 4011.9 km and concluded on September 20, 2021, at Khardung La within 164 hours and 30 minutes (6.5 days).

(Also Read: Gravton Quanta EV launched at 99,000)

The EV maker further added that the team traversed the distance without any charging stop as the bike uses swappable battery technology. “Over the last one year, the EV industry was grappled in both upswing and downswing in matters concerning the performance of the EV vehicles launched in the market. To counter the uncertainty and also to instill a strong belief that, we are competent enough to design and develop EV vehicles that can outperform petrol-powered vehicles, we took this unconventional route and set the Quanta ride this impeccable K2K drive, " said Parshuram Paka, Founder & CEO Gravton Motors.

Meanwhile, the company has stepped up to a new production plant at Cherlapally, Hyderabad. The company added that it is in the way of setting up a bigger plant by the end of the ongoing calendar year.

(Also Read: Oben Rorr electric motorcycle makes official debut ahead of launch)

The Quanta EV was previously launched in the Indian market at 99,000 (ex-showroom). The company claims that this two-wheeler is architected and engineered in-house, making it a made-in-India product. It is available for purchase in three colour options, Red, White and Black.

First Published Date: 04 Feb 2022, 06:05 PM IST
TAGS: Gravton Gravton Quanta Quanta EV electric bike. electric scooter electric vehicles
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Gravton Quanta EV enters Asia Book of Records, covers 4000 km in record time
Gravton Quanta EV enters Asia Book of Records, covers 4000 km in record time
KTM 125 Duke-based 2022 Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 revealed
KTM 125 Duke-based 2022 Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 revealed
This luxury electric sports car outsells all petrol, diesel cars in this country
This luxury electric sports car outsells all petrol, diesel cars in this country
Pre-bookings open for 2022 BMW R 1250 RT and K 1600 touring models
Pre-bookings open for 2022 BMW R 1250 RT and K 1600 touring models
Vehicle fitness tests at designated stations may become a must from next year
Vehicle fitness tests at designated stations may become a must from next year

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city