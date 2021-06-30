Gravton Quanta electric moped has been launched in the Indian market at ₹99,000 (ex-showroom). This is introductory pricing which may go up in the future. The electric moped is said to be fully designed and developed with the use of local components. The EV startup says that the Quanta electric moped is architected and engineered in-house, making it a made-in-India product.

The moped is offered in three colour options, Red, White and Black. The latter is a special edition, restricted to a limited production run. The moped is available for bookings at the company's official website and is backed up with a five-year battery warranty.

The electric moped gets a circular headlamp with LED lighting elements. There are large-sized alloy wheels that give it a sporty look. Also, it gets a split-type seat, chunky rear grab handle and a swappable battery bay. Other key highlights of the EV include its fully-digital instrument cluster, a battery swap enabled chassis, two charging modes, a smart mobile application and GOTAC. Its smart application enables functions such as roadside assistance, mapping service station, tracking, remote immobilisation, remote lock/unlock and turning on or off the lights from a remote distance.

It sources power from a BLDC motor that churns out 170Nm of torque. The electric motor is juiced up from a 3KW Lio-ion detachable battery. The motor propels the scooter to a top speed of 70kmph. It has a full charge range of 150km.

The EV maker is also working on other new projects including e-bikes that will target younger audience.