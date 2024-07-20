HT Auto
Shema Tuff Left View
1/5
Shema Tuff Rear Seat View
2/5
Shema Tuff Rear Tyre View
3/5
Shema Tuff Seat View
4/5
Shema Tuff Footspace Name And Model View
5/5

Shema Tuff

Shema Tuff starting price is Rs. 79,655 in India. Shema Tuff is available in 3 variant and
79,655 - 1.4 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Shema Tuff Key Specs
Battery Capacity1.81 kWh
Max Speed25-60 kmph
Range90-150 km
Charging time5 Hrs.
View all Tuff specs and features

About Shema Tuff

Latest Update

    Shema Tuff Variants & Price

    Shema Tuff price starts at ₹ 79,655 and goes up to ₹ 1.4 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Shema Tuff comes in 3 variants. Shema Tuff's top variant is Plus 4.0.

    STD
    79,655*
    25 Kmph
    90 Km
    Plus 2.5
    1.16 Lakhs*
    60 Kmph
    100 Km
    Plus 4.0
    1.4 Lakhs*
    60 Kmph
    150 Km
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Shema Tuff Specifications and Features

    Body TypeScooters,Moped Bikes
    Battery Capacity1.81 kWh
    Charging PointYes
    Range90-150 km
    HeadlightLED
    Charging Time5 Hrs.
    View all Tuff specs and features

    Shema Tuff comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    Shema Tuff
    		Numeros Diplos proKomaki XGT CAT 2.0Okinawa Dual 100
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹79,655 - 1.4 Lakhs
    ₹1.38 Lakhs
    ₹1.02 - 1.15 Lakhs
    ₹1.19 Lakhs
    Battery Capacity
    1.81 kWh
    3.7 kWh
    1.56 kWh
    3.12 kWh
    Range
    90-150 km
    140 km
    110-150 km
    110-120 km
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic

    Popular Shema Bikes

    • Popular
      View all  Shema Bikes

      Shema Tuff FAQs

      The top variant of Shema Tuff is the Plus 4.0.
      The Shema Tuff is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 90-150 km, it has a charging time of 5 Hrs and a battery capacity of 1.81 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
      The Shema Tuff offers 3 variants. The lowest variant, STD is priced at Rs. 79,655 (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Plus 4.0 is priced at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
      The Shema Tuff is an electric Scooters,moped Bikes, powered by a high-capacity 1.81 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 90-150 km on a single charge.
      The Shema Tuff has a charging time of 5 Hrs, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

