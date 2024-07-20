|Battery Capacity
|1.81 kWh
|Max Speed
|25-60 kmph
|Range
|90-150 km
|Charging time
|5 Hrs.
Shema Tuff price starts at ₹ 79,655 and goes up to ₹ 1.4 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Shema Tuff comes in 3 variants. Shema Tuff's top variant is Plus 4.0.
₹79,655*
25 Kmph
90 Km
₹1.16 Lakhs*
60 Kmph
100 Km
₹1.4 Lakhs*
60 Kmph
150 Km
|Body Type
|Scooters,Moped Bikes
|Battery Capacity
|1.81 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Range
|90-150 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|5 Hrs.
|Model Name
Shema Tuff
|Numeros Diplos pro
|Komaki XGT CAT 2.0
|Okinawa Dual 100
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹79,655 - 1.4 Lakhs
₹1.38 Lakhs
₹1.02 - 1.15 Lakhs
₹1.19 Lakhs
|Battery Capacity
1.81 kWh
3.7 kWh
1.56 kWh
3.12 kWh
|Range
90-150 km
140 km
110-150 km
110-120 km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price