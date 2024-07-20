Which is the top variant of Shema Tuff? The top variant of Shema Tuff is the Plus 4.0.

What are the key specifications of the Shema Tuff? The Shema Tuff is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 90-150 km, it has a charging time of 5 Hrs and a battery capacity of 1.81 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Shema Tuff have, and what is the price range? The Shema Tuff offers 3 variants. The lowest variant, STD is priced at Rs. 79,655 (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Plus 4.0 is priced at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Shema Tuff? The Shema Tuff is an electric Scooters,moped Bikes, powered by a high-capacity 1.81 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 90-150 km on a single charge.