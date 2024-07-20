Which is the top variant of Shema Hobby? Shema Hobby comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the Shema Hobby? The Shema Hobby is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 90 km, it has a charging time of 3-4 Hrs and a battery capacity of 1.8 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Shema Hobby have, and what is the price range? The Shema Hobby offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 82,600 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Shema Hobby? The Shema Hobby is an electric Scooter, powered by a high-capacity 1.8 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 90 km on a single charge.