Shema Hobby price starts at ₹ 82,600 .
|Battery Capacity
|1.8 kWh
|Body Type
|Scooter
|Charging Point
|3-4 Hrs.
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|90 km
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|Model Name
Shema Hobby
|Bounce Infinity E1
|Okinawa PraisePro
|Hero Electric Nyx
|Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W
|PURE EV Epluto 7G
|Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta
|PURE EV ETrance Neo
|Amo Mobility Inspirer
|Komaki SE
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹82,600
₹93,386 - 1.05 Lakhs
₹76,848
₹0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
₹75,499
₹83,999
₹99,000
₹78,999
₹47,149 - 77,999
₹96,000
|Battery Capacity
1.8 kWh
1.9 Kwh
2.0 kWh
1.536 kWh
26 Ah
3 kWh
1.8 kWh - 6 kWh
2.5 KWh
34 Ah
50 Ah
|Range
90 km
85 km
88 km/charge
130 km
75 km
90.0 Km
160-320 Km
90-120 km/charge
80-90 km
150-180 Km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
-
No
No
-
Yes
-
-
-
-
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
