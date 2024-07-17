Shema Hobby on road price in Hyderabad starts from Rs. 86,410. Visit your nearest Shema Hobby on road price in Hyderabad starts from Rs. 86,410. Visit your nearest Shema Hobby dealers and showrooms in Hyderabad for best offers. Shema Hobby on road price breakup in Hyderabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Shema Hobby is mainly compared to Bounce Infinity E1 which starts at Rs. 93,386 in Hyderabad, Okinawa PraisePro which starts at Rs. 76,848 in Hyderabad and Lectrix ECity Zip starting at Rs. 80,000 in Hyderabad. Variants On-Road Price Shema Hobby STD ₹ 86,410